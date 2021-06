One of the best hitters in the Kansas City Royals’ lineup to this point in the season, left fielder Andrew Benintendi, will be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time. The Royals placed Benintendi on the injured list with a right rib fracture Monday afternoon. They’ve recalled outfielder Edward Olivares from Triple-A Omaha to fill Benintendi’s roster spot. Royals manager Mike Matheny did not have a timetable for Benintendi’s recovery.