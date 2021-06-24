Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles Dodgers | Phillies vs. Dodgers Highlights - Betts belts go-ahead homer in 5-3 win vs. Phillies

Posted by 
MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zrbvz_0aVhoDu800

Betts belts go-ahead homer in 5-3 win vs. Phillies

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction, 6/15/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Game: Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers. Odds/Point Spread: Philadelphia (+165) Los Angeles (-217) Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers (39-26, 2nd in NL West) play the Philadelphia Phillies (32-31, 2nd in NL East) at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. The Phillies open this matchup at +165 while the Dodgers are coming in at -217. The total opens at 7.5. The starting pitchers will be Zach Eflin and Julio Urias.
MLBTrue Blue LA

Dodgers vs. Phillies Game II chat

CF Herrera (L) CF Betts. SS Williams RF McKinstry (L) Teams: Dodgers (40-26) at Phillies (32-32) TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
MLBdodgerblue.com

Phillies Vs. Dodgers 06/14/21: Odds And MLB Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark) The Los Angeles Dodgers (39-26) and Philadelphia Phillies (32-31) are both chasing the first-place teams in their respective divisions heading into a key three-game series starting on Monday at Chavez Ravine. And as usual, the Dodgers opened as strong -185 home favorites on the baseball betting...
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Buehler, Betts Propel Dodgers to 5-3 Win Over Rangers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Buehler pitched six scoreless innings of five-hit ball to remain unbeaten since 2019, and Mookie Betts homered and scored three runs in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 5-3 victory over the Texas Rangers. Zach McKinstry had a two-run double among his three hits, while Gavin Lux added his own RBI double in the fifth victory in six games. The Dodgers pulled within one game of NL-leading San Francisco atop the division. Down 5-0, Texas scored three times in the ninth inning and had the bases loaded with no outs before the rally fizzled. The Rangers have lost 14 of 17.
MLBThe Good Phight

Miscake - Dodgers 3, Phillies 1

Maybe not as bad as eating your kid’s halloween candy in July, but not a great decision, either. Spencer Howard was perfect through three innings, but couldn’t get past the fourth, and two of the Dodgers’ three hits were home runs. Plus Mike Estabrook’s strike zone was about as firm as jello, which doesn’t help. Howard struck out four against a single walk, and allowed two hits—the aforementioned bombs. Mookie Betts led off the fourth by drawing a walk, was replaced by Gavin Lux on a fielders’ choice before Will Smith homered to left with two outs. Howard struck out Matt Beaty to end the frame, but Chris Taylor led off the fifth with another homer and that was the end of it.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Phillies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Reopening Day At Dodger Stadium

The Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to two games by defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in Monday’s opener at Dodger Stadium and now are in position to win the series with another victory on Tuesday. The matchup is notable in that it will be played in front of a...
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Betts homer in front of 52,078 leads Dodgers over Phillies

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Thousands of Dodgers fans got their first opportunity to see Mookie Betts play at home in person Tuesday night as stadiums in California were allowed to go to full capacity as part of eased COVID-19 restrictions. The star outfielder didn't disappoint them. Betts hit a...
MLBlosangelesherald.com

Mookie Betts' homer powers Dodgers past Phillies

Mookie Betts hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning Tuesday and the Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on the first night Dodger Stadium played host to a capacity crowd in nearly two years. Los Angeles won for the seventh time in eight games...
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Dodgers 5, Phillies 3: Mookie leads Dodgers to Reopening Day win

—— Julio Urias has had a bit of an inconsistent run of late, having alternating good and mediocre starts over his last four outings, but looked to smooth things out tonight. After a scoreless 1st, he gave up a one-out no-doubt homer to Andrew McCutchen in the 2nd to give the Phillies an early 1-0 lead.
MLBThe Good Phight

Bigger Miscake: Dodgers 5, Phillies 3

4-3. Then Archie Bradley allowed another in the ninth, and that was enough to put it out of reach at 5-3. After LA struck first, the Phils answered in the second on an Andrew McCutchen solo home run. His fourth in eleven games. After the Dodgers took a 3-1 lead...
MLBphilliesnation.com

Mookie Betts, missed opportunities haunt Phillies in loss to Dodgers

There’s no shortage of former MVPs between the Phillies and the Dodgers, but on a night where Bryce Harper exited early, Clayton Kershaw didn’t pitch and Cody Bellinger sat, the remaining three — Andrew McCutchen, Albert Pujols and Mookie Betts — had to assume the burden. McCutchen did his part...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Recap: Mookie Betts Electrifies Dodgers Fans In Win Over Phillies

Mookie Betts got to experience a normal-sized crowd at Dodger Stadium as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time and he delivered in a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Dodgers extended their winning streak to three games and kept pace with the San Francisco Giants.
MLBtwinspires.com

MLB picks: Twins vs. Mariners, Phillies vs. Dodgers

We crunched the numbers and came up with Wednesday’s wisest available wagers on the diamond!. Leading off will be our look at a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Seattle Mariners. Then we’ll discuss a late-night clash between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Minnesota Twins (26-41)...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Phillies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Chance To Finish Homestand With Sweep

Now back to playing in front of a normal capacity crowd at Dodger Stadium, the Los Angeles Dodgers can finish their homestand with a sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies and extend their winning streak to four games. L.A. enters play a season-best 15 games above .500 and only one game...
MLBBirmingham Star

Behind Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers go for sweep of Phillies

A pair of workhorse pitchers will clash Wednesday when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Philadelphia Phillies in the finale of a three-game series. Also expected is another sold-out Dodger Stadium after 52,078 were in attendance Tuesday, the day California dropped most mask mandates and social-distancing requirements. It was the Dodgers' first packed house since the 2019 playoffs.
MLBSan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Mookie Betts thrills packed Dodger Stadium with home run to beat Phillies

LOS ANGELES — It was Throwback Tuesday. Playing in front of an opened-to-full-capacity Dodger Stadium for the first time since the 2019 postseason, Mookie Betts drove in the go-ahead runs as the Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-3, on “Re-Opening Day” Tuesday night. The announced crowd of 52,078 was full...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Shocking Stats from Phillies Shutout Win Against Dodgers

The Philadelphia Phillies salvaged their series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday evening, winning 2-0 in large part thanks to starting pitcher Zack Wheeler, first baseman Rhys Hoskins, and the team’s bullpen. 1. Zack Wheeler earned just his second road win in a Phillies uniform. There is no doubt...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers vs Philadelphia Phillies: Live updates, news and analysis

The Dodgers placed center fielder Cody Bellinger on the injured list with left hamstring tightness minutes before first pitch Tuesday. Right-hander Mitch White was recalled to take his spot on the roster. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on Monday said the team was hopeful that Bellinger, out since Friday with the hamstring injury, could return to the lineup by Wednesday if he made the necessary progression.