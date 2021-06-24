Seattle Mariners | Twins vs. Mariners Highlights - Flexen twirls 8 scoreless frames in Mariners' win

The Seattle Mariners (32-35) host the Minnesota Twins (26-39) Monday for the first of a three-game series in T-Mobile Park with a 10:10 p.m. ET first pitch. Let’s analyze BetMGM Sportsbook‘s lines around the Twins vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions. Minnesota was clobbered 14-3 Sunday in the...
The Mariners brought in Jake Bauers to fill in on a banged-up roster. A former top prospect who hadn’t lived up to his lofty potential. A left-handed bat with some pop. A guy looking for a fresh opportunity. Bauers made his first major mark with the Mariners on Monday night,...
Radio: WCCO 830, Audacy, The Wolf 102.9 FM, TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com. After another series loss, the Twins roll into Seattle with some reinforcements. At long last, our king Kenta Maeda has returned and will be taking the mound tonight. Luis Arraez was activated but is not in the lineup, and Byron Buxton traveled with the team but has not been activated as of yet.
It is easy to say after the blown lead occurs what could have been changed to prevent that. However, the Seattle Mariners were just a few outs away from beating Cleveland Saturday night and grabbing a win in this series. Mariners fans know what happened in that game, so I...
We crunched the numbers and came up with Wednesday’s wisest available wagers on the diamond!. Leading off will be our look at a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Seattle Mariners. Then we’ll discuss a late-night clash between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Minnesota Twins (26-41)...
SEATTLE (AP) — When Jake Bauers connected in the fifth inning, he was certain the ball was destined to leave the park only to see it caught on the warning track thanks to the heavy air and vast outfield of his new home field. “I’ve had a few homers to...
SEATTLE— J.P. Crawford homered on J.A. Happ’s first pitch and Shed Long Jr. hit a three-run triple an inning later as the Seattle Mariners thumped the Minnesota Twins 10-0 on Tuesday. Seattle starter Chris Flexen tossed eight sharp innings in striking out a career-high eight, and was backed by an...
For the past two games at T-Mobile Park, a person with no background knowledge of this season would be hard pressed to pick the team that was projected to win more than 90 games and its division this season vs. the rebuilding team projected to win around 70 games and finish fourth in its division.
Byron Buxton said he was going to "keep nagging" Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli to put him in the lineup. So far it hasn't worked, but that doesn't mean Buxton won't try again before the Twins conclude a three-game series Wednesday night against the host Seattle Mariners. "It's not aseasy...
Minnesota Twins (26-40, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (33-35, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: J.A. Happ (3-2, 5.75 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Mariners: Chris Flexen (5-3, 4.68 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -104, Twins -112; over/under is 8 1/2...
EditorsNote: adds “this year” at end of third graf. Chris Flexen pitched eight scoreless innings and the Seattle Mariners had their biggest offensive output of the season to defeat the visiting Minnesota Twins 10-0 on Tuesday night. J.P. Crawford, Luis Torrens and Ty France homered for the Mariners, who won...
Flexen (6-3) tossed eight scoreless innings while allowing just four hits and striking out eight without walking a batter as he took an easy win over the Twins on Tuesday. Flexen was brilliant in this one and never let up despite the Mariners jumping out to an early big lead. Five of his season-high eight strikeouts came via the changeup and he generated a total of 15 whiffs in the dominant effort. The 26-year-old lowered his ERA to 4.12 but still has just 44 strikeouts over 67.2 innings. He's lined up for another potentially big performance early next week at home against the Rockies, a team that owns a .570 OPS on the road this year.
Minnesota Twins (26-41, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (34-35, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (0-0, 4.85 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Mariners: Justus Sheffield (5-5, 4.91 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +108, Twins -125; over/under is 8 1/2...
I don’t mean to sound ungrateful, I really don’t. I’m overjoyed at the hit parade we witnessed tonight. In truth, though, the Mariners’ offense could have called it a day after the very first pitch they faced: one that JP launched into the stands before Rick Rizzs and the crew at 710 could even catch up to the fact that the bottom of the first inning had begun.
(Seattle, WA) -- Alex Kirilloff and Gilberto Celestino homered but the Twins fell short in a 4-3 loss to the Mariners in Seattle. Kenta Maeda allowed just one run over four innings pitched. Hansel Robles took the loss for Minnesota. The Twins are 26-and-40 and face the Mariners again tonight.
Minnesota can be a dangerous team. There are a handful of guys in their lineup that can put the ball out of the park in an instant. The downside to that is they can also struggle mightily. Chris Flexen has shown to sides, being either a great pitcher or a horrible pitcher, with little room in between. Heading into the second game of the series with the Twins, it was up in the air which Flexen we would get for the Mariners.