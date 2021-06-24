Seattle Mariners | Twins vs. Mariners Highlights - Flexen twirls 8 scoreless frames in Mariners' win

Flexen (6-3) tossed eight scoreless innings while allowing just four hits and striking out eight without walking a batter as he took an easy win over the Twins on Tuesday. Flexen was brilliant in this one and never let up despite the Mariners jumping out to an early big lead. Five of his season-high eight strikeouts came via the changeup and he generated a total of 15 whiffs in the dominant effort. The 26-year-old lowered his ERA to 4.12 but still has just 44 strikeouts over 67.2 innings. He's lined up for another potentially big performance early next week at home against the Rockies, a team that owns a .570 OPS on the road this year.