Oakland Athletics | Angels vs. A's Highlights - Andrus plates a pair, Montas twirls a gem in 6-4 win

Montas (7-6) earned the win over the Angels on Tuesday, pitching seven innings and allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out eight. Montas entered the contest having been tagged with a loss in four of his past five outings, though he registered a solid 3.54 ERA over that span. The right-hander snapped the stretch of misfortune against the Angels, picking up the win and notching his seventh quality start of the season. He induced 16 swinging strikes in the contest and collected eight punchouts for the second straight start. Montas has held opponents without a long ball in four consecutive starts and has allowed more than three earned runs only once since April 21. He tentatively lines up to next face Texas on the road Monday.