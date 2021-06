It’s the opening game of a short series between NL West rivals in the City of Angels between the chalked lines. The San Francisco Giants are on the road as they play the opening game of a two-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday night. San Francisco closed an interleague set with the crosstown A’s Sunday at home looking for a sweep, but fell 6-2. They prevailed 6-5 in 10 innings in the middle game of the set Saturday. Los Angeles closed a four-game series at home with the Cubs Sunday night and blew them out 7-1. The Dodgers won Saturday’s game in walk-off fashion, 3-2, to take their second straight in the set. In the season series, the Dodgers own a 4-3 advantage but the Giants took three of four on the road in the most recent series May 27-30.