Jason Heyward did not see where the ball landed. Chicago Cubs manager David Ross thought it appeared Heyward hit a home run from his vantage point in the visitors’ dugout on the first-base side at Dodger Stadium. Heyward had tagged Los Angeles Dodgers lefty reliever Garrett Cleavinger, connecting for an opposite-field hit that snuck inside the left-field foul pole. Third-base umpire D.J. Reyburn, in a crouched position along the foul line just past the infield dirt, immediately ruled it a fair ball and twirled his right index finger to indicate a home run.