Colorado Rockies | Padres vs. Rockies Highlights - McMahon's 4 RBI's lead the Rockies to 8-4 win

Christian Yelich's two-run homer highlighted the six-run eighth inning that broke open a tie game and sent the surging Milwaukee Brewers to a fourth straight win, 10-4 over the visiting Colorado Rockies on Saturday. In a 4-4 game, Milwaukee loaded the bases with nobody out. Omar Narvaez followed with a...
A beaten and battered Padres team needed a break from a tough stretch of schedule to MAYBE get things back on track. Following a couple series against the Cubs and Mets, a meeting with the floundering Rockies and the middling Reds were just what the doctor ordered before they had to face the Dodgers for the third time this year.
The preseason hype surrounding the San Diego Padres was justified. After all, the Padres had put together a talented team with a serious chance of ending the Los Angeles Dodgers' perennial hold on the National League West. As the season approaches the halfway mark, San Diego is right there with...
The Colorado Rockies shook off a monster homer by Fernano Tatis Jr. to beat the San Diego Padres on Wednesday afternoon. Charlie Blackmon singled home the winning run for Colorado in the ninth inning, sealing the 8-7 victory.
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray is working his way back from a right forearm flexor strain. Could his return to the mound be not as soon as he and the Rockies had hoped?. Here is the latest on Colorado Rockies pitcher Jon Gray and when he might return from...
The Colorado Rockies won yesterday’s series opener against the San Diego Padres by a score of 3-2, and are in position for a rare winning streak if they can beat San Diego for a second consecutive night. Betting Impact:. The Padres are -240 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. The...
DENVER | Austin Gomber continued his dominance at hitter-friendly Coors Field with eight shutout innings, and the Colorado Rockies held on to beat the scuffling San Diego Padres 3-2 on Monday night. Gomber (6-5) improved to 3-1 at home, where he hasn’t allowed an earned run in 23 1/3 innings...
DENVER – Pinch-hitter Charlie Blackmon singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Colorado Rockies shook off a monster homer by Fernando Tatis Jr. to beat the stumbling San Diego Padres 8-7 on Wednesday. Tatis hit a 477-foot homer, the longest of his career and his NL-leading...
The Rockies are the ugly Mr. Hyde on the road, but at Coors Field, they’re Edward Hyde, M.D. The San Diego Padres discovered that the hard way. The Rockies beat the Padres, 8-7, on Wednesday afternoon on Charlie Blackmon’s pinch-hit, no out walk-off single to center off of Austin Adams, scoring Trevor Story. It was Blackmon’s sixth walk-off RBI of his career. Story led off the inning by drawing a walk and then stole his second base of the game.
As the temperature heats up so does the offense at Coors Field. When you combine those factors with the fact that two struggling left handers were taking the mound, the explosive results should not have come as a surprise. This game saw a total of 15 runs scored on 24 total hits including the final one... A CHARLIE BLACKMON WALK-OFF to complete the sweep. It was a long hot game but it ended beautifully. Let’s break down what went down.
Ryan McMahon has star power. He proved it again Tuesday night in the Rockies’ 8-4 come-from-behind win over San Diego at Coors Field. McMahon hit 3-for-3 and drove in four runs. ” ‘Mac’ is learning, he’s getting better,” manager Bud Black said. “We’re watching him grow before our eyes.”. McMahon,...
McMahon isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. McMahon nearly hit for the cycle Tuesday when he went 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple, four RBI and two runs in the win over San Diego, but he'll get a breather in the series finale.
The Rockies rallied back from a 4-0 deficit with a clutch homer and triple from Ryan McMahon and a great night from Raimel Tapia. After a discouraging start, Chi Chi González posted four scoreless innings to get through the sixth and then was backed by a great night from the bullpen. Carlos Estévez, Mychal Givens, and Daniel Bard combined for three drama-free scoreless innings, only surrendering one walk and one hit. That’s two in a row for the Rockies.
McMahon went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, a triple, three RBI and two runs in Tuesday's win over the Padres. McMahon took Yu Darvish deep in the sixth inning, but he also delivered an RBI triple in the fourth and a sac fly in the bottom of the seventh. The second baseman has hit safely in six of his last seven contests and has gone yard three times over his last five games. McMahon has been a bright spot for the Rockies offensively this season, hitting .261 with 16 homers and 43 RBI thus far.
DENVER (AP) – CJ Cron singled in the final at-bat of the 10th inning as the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 on Friday night for their fifth win, their best streak of the season. All five wins came at their home stadium, Coors Field, where the Rockies are...
Diaz isn't starting Saturday's game against the Brewers. Diaz drew starts in each of the last two games and went 1-for-7 with a run, an RBI, a walk and a strikeout. Dom Nunez will start at catcher and bat eighth.