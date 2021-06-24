Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB Game Highlights

Colorado Rockies | Padres vs. Rockies Highlights - McMahon's 4 RBI's lead the Rockies to 8-4 win

Posted by 
MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z2uLL_0aVfchl400

McMahon's 4 RBI's lead the Rockies to 8-4 win

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#8 4#Rbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Brewers score 6 in 8th, dump Rockies for 4th straight win

Christian Yelich’s two-run homer highlighted the six-run eighth inning that broke open a tie game and sent the surging Milwaukee Brewers to a fourth straight win, 10-4 over the visiting Colorado Rockies on Saturday. In a 4-4 game, Milwaukee loaded the bases with nobody out. Omar Narvaez followed with a...
MLBgaslampball.com

Darvish, Padres fold against Rockies 8-4

A beaten and battered Padres team needed a break from a tough stretch of schedule to MAYBE get things back on track. Following a couple series against the Cubs and Mets, a meeting with the floundering Rockies and the middling Reds were just what the doctor ordered before they had to face the Dodgers for the third time this year.
MLBdenversun.com

Padres seek to maintain hold on Rockies

The preseason hype surrounding the San Diego Padres was justified. After all, the Padres had put together a talented team with a serious chance of ending the Los Angeles Dodgers' perennial hold on the National League West. As the season approaches the halfway mark, San Diego is right there with...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Padres lose to Rockies 3-2

The Padres lost 3-2 to the Rockies at Coors Field on Monday, as the Friars were unable to score any runs until the 9th inning. Afterwards, Jayce Tingler and Wil Myers discussed the loss.
MLB1340thehawk.com

Blackmon’s single lifts Rockies over Padres, 8-7

The Colorado Rockies shook off a monster homer by Fernano Tatis Jr. to beat the San Diego Padres on Wednesday afternoon. Charlie Blackmon singled home the winning run for Colorado in the ninth inning, sealing the 8-7 victory.
MLBbettingpros.com

Rockies look for rare winning streak against the Padres

The Colorado Rockies won yesterday’s series opener against the San Diego Padres by a score of 3-2, and are in position for a rare winning streak if they can beat San Diego for a second consecutive night. Betting Impact:. The Padres are -240 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. The...
MLBsentinelcolorado.com

Gomber tosses 8 shutout innings, Rockies beat Padres 3-2

DENVER | Austin Gomber continued his dominance at hitter-friendly Coors Field with eight shutout innings, and the Colorado Rockies held on to beat the scuffling San Diego Padres 3-2 on Monday night. Gomber (6-5) improved to 3-1 at home, where he hasn’t allowed an earned run in 23 1/3 innings...
MLBSan Mateo Daily Journal

Rockies host the Padres following Gomber's strong showing

San Diego Padres (38-30, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (26-41, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (6-2, 2.28 ERA, .91 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-4, 5.74 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +192, Padres -228; over/under is...
MLBDurango Herald

Blackmon, Rockies sweep past Padres

DENVER – Pinch-hitter Charlie Blackmon singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Colorado Rockies shook off a monster homer by Fernando Tatis Jr. to beat the stumbling San Diego Padres 8-7 on Wednesday. Tatis hit a 477-foot homer, the longest of his career and his NL-leading...
MLBallfans.co

Charlie Blackmon’s walk-off single completes Rockies’ sweep of Padres

The Rockies are the ugly Mr. Hyde on the road, but at Coors Field, they’re Edward Hyde, M.D. The San Diego Padres discovered that the hard way. The Rockies beat the Padres, 8-7, on Wednesday afternoon on Charlie Blackmon’s pinch-hit, no out walk-off single to center off of Austin Adams, scoring Trevor Story. It was Blackmon’s sixth walk-off RBI of his career. Story led off the inning by drawing a walk and then stole his second base of the game.
MLBPurple Row

Rockies 8, Padres 7: Chuck Nazty walks it off to sweep the Padres

As the temperature heats up so does the offense at Coors Field. When you combine those factors with the fact that two struggling left handers were taking the mound, the explosive results should not have come as a surprise. This game saw a total of 15 runs scored on 24 total hits including the final one... A CHARLIE BLACKMON WALK-OFF to complete the sweep. It was a long hot game but it ended beautifully. Let’s break down what went down.
MLBDenver Post

Ryan McMahon flirts with cycle, powers Rockies past Padres

Ryan McMahon has star power. He proved it again Tuesday night in the Rockies’ 8-4 come-from-behind win over San Diego at Coors Field. McMahon hit 3-for-3 and drove in four runs. ” ‘Mac’ is learning, he’s getting better,” manager Bud Black said. “We’re watching him grow before our eyes.”. McMahon,...
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: On bench Wednesday

McMahon isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. McMahon nearly hit for the cycle Tuesday when he went 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple, four RBI and two runs in the win over San Diego, but he'll get a breather in the series finale. Joshua Fuentes will take over at third base and bat sixth.
MLBchatsports.com

Rockies 8, Padres 4: McMahon drives in 4 runs as offense breaks out

The Rockies rallied back from a 4-0 deficit with a clutch homer and triple from Ryan McMahon and a great night from Raimel Tapia. After a discouraging start, Chi Chi González posted four scoreless innings to get through the sixth and then was backed by a great night from the bullpen. Carlos Estévez, Mychal Givens, and Daniel Bard combined for three drama-free scoreless innings, only surrendering one walk and one hit. That’s two in a row for the Rockies.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Monster game against Padres

McMahon went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, a triple, three RBI and two runs in Tuesday's win over the Padres. McMahon took Yu Darvish deep in the sixth inning, but he also delivered an RBI triple in the fourth and a sac fly in the bottom of the seventh. The second baseman has hit safely in six of his last seven contests and has gone yard three times over his last five games. McMahon has been a bright spot for the Rockies offensively this season, hitting .261 with 16 homers and 43 RBI thus far.
MLBthesaxon.org

Rockies top Brewers with Cron’s RBI in 10th

DENVER (AP) – CJ Cron singled in the final at-bat of the 10th inning as the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 on Friday night for their fifth win, their best streak of the season. All five wins came at their home stadium, Coors Field, where the Rockies are...
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Retreats to bench

Diaz isn't starting Saturday's game against the Brewers. Diaz drew starts in each of the last two games and went 1-for-7 with a run, an RBI, a walk and a strikeout. Dom Nunez will start at catcher and bat eighth.