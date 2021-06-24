Colorado Rockies | Padres vs. Rockies Highlights - McMahon's 4 RBI's lead the Rockies to 8-4 win

McMahon went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, a triple, three RBI and two runs in Tuesday's win over the Padres. McMahon took Yu Darvish deep in the sixth inning, but he also delivered an RBI triple in the fourth and a sac fly in the bottom of the seventh. The second baseman has hit safely in six of his last seven contests and has gone yard three times over his last five games. McMahon has been a bright spot for the Rockies offensively this season, hitting .261 with 16 homers and 43 RBI thus far.