Milwaukee Brewers | Counsell on Anderson's start

The Cincinnati Reds won yesterday’s series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers 10-2, which snapped Milwauukee’s seven-game home winning streak. The Reds are -110 moneyline road favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Cincinnati has been a road favorite just 11 times in their 32 road games, and are 6-5 in that spot. Meanwhile, the Brewers are a profitable 5-4 as home underdogs. The Reds are favored despite starting pitcher Luis Castillo’s 2-9 record and 6.47 ERA, which includes two losses in his last two starts against the Brewers. Milwaukee counters with Brett Anderson (2-4, 4.99 ERA), who is 4-3 with a 4.76 ERA in nine career starts against the Reds. The over is 4-0 in Castillo’s last four starts against divisional opponents, and is also 3-0-1 in Cincinnati’s last four games against lefties.