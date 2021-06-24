Toronto Blue Jays | Yankees vs. Blue Jays Highlights - Frazier plates the go-ahead run, 3 Yanks homer in win

Tellez slugged a pinch-hit two-run home run in Sunday's rout of the Red Sox. With position player Christian Arroyo on the mound for Boston and the Jays holding a 16-4 lead in the ninth inning, Tellez subbed in for Vladimir Guerrero and launched Toronto's eighth homer of the day, setting a new Fenway Park record for a visiting club. It was Tellez's first home run in June and fourth of the year, but he's been showing some signs of life at the plate lately, slashing .300/.378/.550 over his last 45 plate appearances dating back to May 24.