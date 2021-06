The Houston Astros will meet with the Baltimore Orioles in MLB action in Oriole Park At Camden Yards, on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 7:05 PM (EDT). The Houston Astros, who are currently 43-28, are on a seven-game unbeaten run and are tied for first place in the AL West Division with Oakland. Houston third baseman Abraham Toro had four hits and drove in a run in an 8-2 win over Chicago on Sunday. The Astros come into this series with a lot of confidence, after claiming their last seven games in a row and sweeping the Chicago White Sox at home.