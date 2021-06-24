Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Seattle Mariners | J.P. Crawford's solo home run

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31JVjs_0aVf4O8m00

J.P. Crawford crushes a solo home run to right-center field off of the first pitch to put the Mariners on the board first in the 1st inning

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

#Center Field
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Tallies three hits in win

Crawford went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-0 win over the Twins. Crawford wasted no time getting the offense started, as he took J.A. Happ deep to right field to lead off the bottom of the first. He also picked up a pair of singles and came around to score again in the fourth. The 26-year-old has really picked things up in June, slashing .393/.455/.625 with two homers, eight RBI, 10 runs scored, a stolen base and an 8:12 BB:K over 14 games.
MLBdailyjournal.net

Crawford’s slam, 10th-inning run lifts Mariners past Rays

SEATTLE — J.P. Crawford scored the winning run on Mitch Haniger’s 10th-inning single and hit a grand slam to lift the Seattle Mariners over the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 on Saturday night. Tampa Bay pinch-hitter Brandon Lowe tied it 5-all with a solo home run in the top of the...
MLBgreekherald.com

J.P. Crawford, Mariners aim to continue surge vs. Rays

J.P. Crawford is back where he believes he belongs ... at the top of the Seattle Mariners' batting order. Judging by his recent play, he just might stay there. Crawford hit a grand slam and later scored the winning run in the 10th inning as the Mariners posted a 6-5 win over the visiting TampaBay Rays on Saturday night.
MLBbostonnews.net

J.P. Crawford has 'grand' night in Mariners win

J.P. Crawford hit a grand slam and scored the winning run in extra innings as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 Saturday night. Mitch Haniger lined the first pitch of the bottom of the 10th inning from Rays right-hander J.P. Feyereisen (3-3) down the left-field line to score Crawford from second base.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Launches grand slam Saturday

Crawford went 1-for-5 with a grand slam and an additional run in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Rays. Crawford provided the most productive hit of the contest, launching a second-inning grand slam that gave Seattle a short-lived three-run lead. He also scored the winning run in the 10th after beginning the frame as the inherited runner at second base. The shortstop extended his hit streak to seven games, during which he is slashing .387/.387/.645 with two homers and seven RBI.
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Crawford’s leadoff HR, Flexen’s gem lead Mariners in 10-0 win over Twins

SEATTLE (AP) — J.P. Crawford homered on J.A. Happ’s first pitch, Shed Long Jr. hit a three-run triple an inning later and the Seattle Mariners thumped the Minnesota Twins 10-0 on Tuesday night. Mariners 10, Twins 0: Box score. Seattle starter Chris Flexen tossed eight sharp innings while striking out...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Mariners, streaking Crawford set for matchup with White Sox

Seattle Mariners (40-37, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (44-31, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (2-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) White Sox: Lance Lynn (7-3, 2.14 ERA, .99 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -196, Mariners +169; over/under...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Swipes bag Friday

Crawford went 2-for-6 with a stolen base in Friday's 9-3 win over the White Sox. The shortstop extended his hitting streak to 11 games Friday, going 18-for-49 (.367) in that span. Crawford was one of five Mariners to record multiple hits in a balanced team effort at the dish. The 26-year-old has a .285/.342/.405 slash line with five home runs, 30 RBI, 35 runs scored and three stolen bases in six attempts across 301 plate appearances. While his walk rate is a career-low 8.0 percent, Crawford has been an effective leadoff hitter since Jarred Kelenic was sent down to Triple-A Tacoma.
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners Game Day — June 26 at Chicago-AL

AS YOU KNOW…J.P. Crawford extended his hitting streak to 11 games with 2 hits in last night’s game, batting .367 (18x49) with 7 runs scored, 3 doubles, 2 home runs, 8 RBI and 2 stolen bases during the streak (6/13-c), and…AS YOU MAY KNOW…the streak is a career-high for Crawford and a season-high for the Mariners, but…DID YOU KNOW?…the 11-game hitting streak is the longest single-season hitting streak by a Mariners player since Kyle Seager hit safely in 14 straight games from Aug. 8–20, 2019?…is the longest hitting streak by a Mariners shortstop since Jean Segura in 2017 (17 G, April 30 — May 18)…Crawford’s 11-game streak is tied for the 15th-longest in club history as a shortstop (done 10x)…Yuniesky Betancourt and Alex Rodriguez share the club record among Mariners shortstops, each with a streak of 20 games.
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Dipoto: J.P. Crawford evolving into more than Mariners were hoping for

When the Mariners started rebuilding in the offseason following the 2018 campaign, J.P. Crawford was famously a player that just about everybody in their front office wanted to bring aboard. The Mariners were able to get Crawford from the Philadelphia Phillies in a trade that cost them their talented starting...
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Mariners Takeaways: Diving into Seattle’s impressive 7-2 homestand

The Mariners may have ended their homestand on a loss Wednesday, falling to the Colorado Rockies 5-2, but these last nine games in Seattle have been anything but a disappointment. Overall, the Mariners went 7-2 on the homestand, including a four-game sweep of the defending American League champion Tampa Bay...
MLBMyNorthwest.com

What J.P. Crawford’s emergence says about what’s coming for the Mariners

One of the stars of the Mariners’ recent hot streak has been shortstop J.P. Crawford, who has been a pleasant surprise for the team as he wasn’t exactly expected to be in the All-Star conversation entering this season. Drayer: Will this Mariners homestand be where they turned the corner?. While...
MLBrotoballer.com

C.J. Cron Swats A Solo Home Run In Win

Colorado Rockies' first baseman C.J. Cron went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, and a strikeout in a 3-2 win over the Padres on Monday. Cron swatted a solo shot off of Ryan Weathers in the seventh inning to put Colorado up 2-0. It was his first long ball since May 4. The 31-year-old slugger has struggled mightily since coming off the IL on May 18; he's batting just .188/.307/.266 since then (22 games). Overall, he's slashing .250/.362/.419 with six home runs and 19 RBI over 160 at-bats. Perhaps Monday's dinger will get him going at the dish.--Jon Mathisen - RotoBaller.
MLBjioforme.com

Brandon Crawford hits 15th home run with Giants win vs. D-back – MLB Sports

San Francisco-Brandon Crawford is already one of the most decorated shortstops in Giants history, winning two World Series rings, a pair of All-Star nods, and three Gold Glove Awards. Now at the age of 34, he’s probably pacing for the best season of his career. Crawford launches team’s best 15th...
MLBchatsports.com

Watch: Anthony Rizzo Hits Solo Home Run Against Mets

Anthony Rizzo just missed a home run in the first inning off Jacob deGrom, flying out deep to the warning track. Rizzo didn’t miss in his second AB, this time off Mets’ reliever Reid-Foley after deGrom had to exit with an injury.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Watch Jeter Downs Absolutely Crush Solo Home Run For WooSox

Kemba Walker Trade: What Are Celtics Getting In Center Moses Brown?. Jeter Downs knew right away the ball he hit would be a goner. And it’s easy to see why. The Worcester Red Sox were tied 2-2 against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs when he drove a 1-1 pitch to the moon.