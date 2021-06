The Mets took two of three games from the San Diego Padres this past weekend. It still feels slightly disappointing, though, doesn’t it? The team was on the verge of a sweep if they could’ve just gotten through Fernando Tatis Jr. in the seventh inning Sunday. As I’m typing that, it feels a bit ludicrous, and that’s fair. So, two of three is good, and it’s solid against one of the best teams in baseball.