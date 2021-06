Los Angeles Angels outfielder Justin Upton (back) is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Kevin Gausman and the San Francisco Giants. Upton was lifted early from Tuesday's game due to tightness in his lower back. The Angels haven't indicated whether or not Upton will be available off the bench but they may want to give him an additional day of rest ahead of Thursday's off day. Taylor Ward will move to left field in place of Upton and hit fifth. Juan Lagares will enter the lineup in center field and hit eighth. Luis Rengifo will cover the leadoff role for Upton on Wednesday.