Houston Astros | Rangers vs. Astros Highlights - Jose Altuve towers a walk-off grand slam in extras

HOUSTON -- Dusty Baker may not know exactly what his managerial record is on his birthday, but he is sure of this much -- it isn’t good. That margin improved on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park with one of the Astros’ most dramatic wins of the season. The Astros were down to their last strike in the ninth when Carlos Correa tied it up with a solo homer off Josh Sborz, and Jose Altuve ended it in the 10th with a grand slam, lifting the Astros to a 6-3 win over the Rangers.