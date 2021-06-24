Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Houston Astros | Rangers vs. Astros Highlights - Jose Altuve towers a walk-off grand slam in extras

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pdUrQ_0aVeFoFx00

Jose Altuve towers a walk-off grand slam in extras

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

#Grand Slam#Houston Astros Rangers
MLBUS News and World Report

Altuve Slam in 10th Lifts Astros Over Rangers on Baker B-Day

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston manager Dusty Baker capped his 72nd birthday in grand fashion, thanks to a slam by Jose Altuve in the 10th inning on Tuesday night. “That was a wonderful birthday present," Baker said. Altuve belted a grand slam and the Houston Astros, saved by Carlos Correa's tying...
MLBsemoball.com

Altuve hits grand slam in 10th, Astros rally past Rangers

HOUSTON (AP) -- Jose Altuve belted a grand slam in the 10th inning and the Houston Astros, saved by Carlos Correa's tying homer in the ninth, beat the Texas Rangers 6-3 on Tuesday night to give manager Dusty Baker quite an exciting birthday gift. After Texas drove in the automatic...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MLB roundup: Astros top Rangers on Jose Altuve's 10th-inning slam

Jose Altuve clubbed a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning as the Houston Astros rallied for a 6-3 victory over the visiting Texas Rangers on Tuesday. Altuve socked his 13th home run into the Crawford Boxes in left field off Texas reliever Demarcus Evans (0-2), answering the solo run Texas scored off Astros closer Ryan Pressly (3-1) in the top of the 10th.
MLBwcn247.com

Altuve slugs way into MLB history as Astros down Rangers 8-4

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve homered twice and made major league history by hitting a leadoff homer one game after belting a walk-off grand slam to lead the Houston Astros to an 8-4 win over the Texas Rangers. Altuve, whose grand slam in the 10th inning Tuesday night lifted the Astros to a 6-3 victory, became the first player to launch a leadoff homer in the game after hitting a walk-off grand slam, according to STATS. Astros rookie Chas McCormick also hit two home runs for his first game with multiple homers on a night when Houston went deep a season-high six times.
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros Prediction, 6/15/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Texas (+170) Houston (-222) Kyle Gibson and the Texas Rangers (25-41, 5th in AL West) are headed to Minute Maid Park on Tuesday where they'll meet the Houston Astros (37-28, 2nd in AL West). The Astros open this contest at -222 while the Rangers are coming in at +170. The over/under opens at 8. The pitchers taking the mound are Kyle Gibson and Lance McCullers Jr.
Houston, TXDallas News

Rangers squander another quality start from Kyle Gibson; Astros’ Jose Altuve hits walk-off grand slam

HOUSTON — On the first night of the post-Spider Tack Era, there was nothing different about Kyle Gibson. The Rangers ace — and, yes, we’re using that term — threw his array of sinkers, changeups and not especially spinn-y breaking balls. He was dominant with it again. He ended up allowing Houston a run in six innings and leaving his with 11th quality start of the year and line for a win.
MLBwgnradio.com

Power player Jose Altuve leads Astros against White Sox

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve has a proven track record of decent power. He slugged 24 home runs in consecutive seasons in 2016-17 before clubbing a career-high 31 in 2019. But Altuve is currently on a power trip that exceeds all expectations. Altuve bashed his club-leading 16th home run...
MLBtheclevelandamerican.com

Astros win Altwey Gold Grand Slam

HOUSTON – Jose Altuay scored a grand slam in the 10th inning and saved the Houston Astros, who saved by ninth-placed Carlos Correa Homer, to beat the Texas Rangers 6-3 on Tuesday night to celebrate his birthday. His manager is Dusty. Baker. Texas kicked the decisive chapter by driving the...
MLBMLB

Best b-day gift? Walk-off SLAM vs. Rangers

HOUSTON -- Dusty Baker may not know exactly what his managerial record is on his birthday, but he is sure of this much -- it isn’t good. That margin improved on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park with one of the Astros’ most dramatic wins of the season. The Astros were down to their last strike in the ninth when Carlos Correa tied it up with a solo homer off Josh Sborz, and Jose Altuve ended it in the 10th with a grand slam, lifting the Astros to a 6-3 win over the Rangers.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa continue clutch course

Jose Altuve’s walk-off grand slam complemented Carlos Correa’s game tying home run nicely. Hugs were seen all-around on manager Dusty Baker’s 72nd birthday. From Lance McCullers Jr. and Jason Castro returning to a great relief showing from Jake Odorizzi, the Houston Astros saw it all, but nothing stood out more than Carlos Correa’s game-tying home run and Jose Altuve’s walk-off grand slam.
MLBnewslanes.com

Jose Altuve's walk-off grand slam was best birthday gift for Astros manager

HOUSTON, Texas — Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker capped his 72nd birthday in grand fashion, thanks to a slam by Jose Altuve in the 10th inning on Tuesday night. “That was a wonderful birthday present,” Baker said. Altuve belted a grand slam and the Houston Astros, saved by Carlos Correa’s...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Rescues team in 10th

Altuve went 2-for-5 with a grand slam home run in Tuesday's 6-3 extra-inning win over Texas. Altuve muscled up and took Demarcus Evans deep in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Houston a walkoff win. It was the seventh blast in the last 14 contests for the second baseman.
MLBexpressnews.com

Jose Altuve, Chas McCormick homer twice as Astros sweep Rangers

Astros manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday spoke of the game’s best hitters perpetually visualizing success in clutch conditions. “You have to play these things out in your mind,” Baker said of a routine that should begin in childhood, “and the more times you come through, the more times you’ll want to be there.”
MLBESPN

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman leaves with strained quadriceps vs. Texas Rangers

HOUSTON -- Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman left Wednesday night's 8-4 win against the Texas Rangers with a strained left quadriceps. Manager Dusty Baker told reporters that Bregman will be evaluated further and could be out "a while." Bregman was injured in the first inning while running to first...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Clubs two more homers

Altuve went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Rangers. After walking off with a grand slam in Tuesday's win, Altuve came back with a leadoff homer off Jordan Lyles on Wednesday. He went deep again in the eighth inning, giving him three homers over his past two games and nine in 15 contests since May 31. Altuve's power surge has pushed him into the top 20 in MLB with 15 homers on the season, and he is also slashing .294/.363/.511 with 36 RBI, two stolen bases and 48 runs.
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros' Jose Altuve out of lineup for scheduled rest

DETROIT — Though he’s riding one of the most prolific power streaks of his career, Jose Altuve received a routine rest day during Thursday's series opener against the Tigers. Manager Dusty Baker forecasted several off days for regulars during the Astros’ current streak of 20 consecutive games. Carlos Correa sat...
MLBchatsports.com

Astros 3, Tigers 2: Bullpen folds late to lose game two

The Tigers held the Astros off the board until the sixth, when they broke through against Michael Fulmer to take game two and split the doubleheader with a 3-2 victory. Spot starter Wily Peralta went through the Astros 1-2-3 in the first with the help of a screaming liner right at Nomar Mazara in right field off the bat of Michael Brantley. In the bottom of the frame, Jonathan Schoop singled with out out, followed by Robbie Grossman drawing a walk to put runners at first and second. Miguel Cabrera got carved up on three Lance McCullers’ offerings, but Nomar Mazara drilled a single up the middle to score Schoop and give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.