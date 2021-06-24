Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Chicago White Sox | Kevin Cash on McClanahan, loss

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
Rays manager Kevin Cash talks about Shane McClanahan's control on his first pitches and facing a tough Dallas Keuchel in the team's loss

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

White Sox: 3 trade packages for Adam Frazier checkmate AL Central

The Chicago White Sox has had a tremendous amount of bad luck in 2021. Injuries have piled up and it is unknown how far they can go if they just let it be with what they have left. With how good their pitching has been so far this year, they should probably consider it the first full season of their current championship window.
Rays' Shane McClanahan: Takes second loss

McClanahan (2-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out four across five innings to take the loss Tuesday against the White Sox. The only major damage McClanahan allowed was a solo home run to Adam Engel in the fifth inning. He did have to regularly work with runners on base, though his final line was skewed as four of the knocks against him were infield hits. The outing was also positive as McClanahan managed to complete five innings after working only a combined 6.1 frames across his last two starts. For the season, McClanahan has a 4.42 ERA with 46 strikeouts across 38.2 innings.
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Rolls ankle in loss

Moncada rolled his left ankle in Friday's loss to the Mariners but was able to remain in the game, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Moncada suffered his injury when he had to duck out of the way to avoid getting hit by a pitch Friday, but he was examined by a trainer and cleared to stay in the game. He went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a walk in the 9-3 loss. The 26-year-old is receiving treatment following Friday's matchup, and he'll be examined again Saturday morning to determine his status.
Former White Sox Doesn't Think Baseball Has A Sticky Stuff Problem

One of our all-time favorite guests, Greg Pryor, joined the show to talk about the biggest story in baseball right now. Major League Baseball is in a bit of a pickle. Pretty much everyone in the game was aware that pitchers have been using foreign substances on the ball for decades to get a better grip on the ball. It has always been against the rules but everyone, players, managers, and umpires, has let it slide for a few reasons. The main reason seems to be "it's been going on for decades, why stop it now?" That at least seemed to be the umpire's stance. Hitters had another, very reasonable, explanation why. They felt that if a pitcher has control of the ball, he has control of where it gets thrown. They didn't want guys throwing 100 MPH to lose control up and into their faces.
White Sox's Ryan Burr: Starting second game

Burr will start Sunday's Game 2 against the Mariners, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports. Saturday's suspended game resulted in an impromptu doubleheader Sunday, and scheduled starter Dallas Keuchel pitched five innings when that contest was resumed. The White Sox will start Burr in what should be a bullpen game for the seven-inning affair Sunday afternoon.
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Shifts to first base

Grandal is starting at first base and batting cleanup in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mariners. Grandal caught the final the final six innings of Saturday's suspended game, so he'll move to first base after going 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly, a walk and a run. Zack Collins will work behind the plate in the nightcap.
Twins-White Sox series preview

Monday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Kenta Maeda (3-2, 4.85 ERA) vs. RHP Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.80) Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Bailey Ober (0-0, 4.64) vs. RHP Dylan Cease (6-3, 3.81) Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Jose Berrios (7-2, 3.41) vs. LHP Carlos Rodon (6-3, 2.06) Thursday, 1:10 p.m.: TBA vs. RHP Lance...
White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Will relieve Lynn in suspended game

Keuchel will replace Lance Lynn when Saturday's suspended game resumes Sunday, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Keuchel was originally slated to start Sunday, but with Saturday's game getting paused in the bottom of the third inning, he'll technically serve as a long reliever for Lance Lynn. With just six innings remaining in the contest, Keuchel could finish the game if he's efficient. The White Sox have not announced who will start the seven-inning game later Sunday.
White Sox's Ryan Burr: Opens game with scoreless outing

Burr threw two perfect innings as the opener in a win during Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against Seattle. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision. Burr was impressive in his first start of the season, needing 27 pitches to roll through two clean innings. In 10.2 innings of work this season, the 27-year-old has allowed just one hit and has yet to give up a run. He has a win and a hold since he was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte in late May.
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Not starting Game 2

Abreu (knee) isn't starting Sunday's Game 2 against the Mariners. Abreu was unable to put any weight on his left leg after he was hit by a pitch in the first game Sunday, and he underwent X-rays that came back negative. He'll take a seat for the nightcap as Yasmani Grandal shifts to first base while Zack Collins starts at catcher.
Giolito expected to start for the White Sox against the Twins

Minnesota Twins (33-43, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (45-32, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (3-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 110 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -144, Twins +125; over/under...
Gamethread: Mariners at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox have been slumping, and it doesn’t help that they suffered yet another injury in the first game of the day, with José Abreu taking a pitch off of his kneecap. The team will play their final game against the Seattle Mariners coming up, but the outing...
White Sox fans will be happy with this José Abreu injury update

The Chicago White Sox have avoided quite the injury scare, as star slugger Jose Abreu is day-to-day after being hit by a pitch. There was plenty of panic in the Chicago White Sox dugout on Sunday. That’s because star first baseman Jose Abreu was drilled by a pitch and he screamed out in pain as he fell to the ground. It really looked bad.
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Enters at first base

Vaughn entered the first game of Sunday's doubleheader as a pinch runner for an injured Jose Abreu (knee) and stayed in the game to play first base. He went 0-for-1 in his lone plate appearance and stole a base. Abreu was hit by a pitch and forced to leave the...