Brooklyn Nets | Game Recap: Nets 114, Bucks 108

The championship chase came to a close for the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night in a 115-111 Game 7 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center. After 18 regulation lead changes and nine ties, they went to overtime even at 109 after Kevin Durant’s turnaround jumper tied the game with one second remaining. Bruce Brown’s rebound basket quickly put the Nets up 111-109, the only points of the first three minutes of overtime. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s shot in the lane tied it with 1:12 remaining and Khris Middleton’s jumper put the Bucks up 113-11 with 40.1 seconds left.