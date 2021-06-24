Brooklyn Nets | Game Recap: Nets 114, Bucks 108
Led by Kevin Durants 49 points (31 in the 2nd half), 17 rebounds and 10 assists, the No. 2 seed Nets defeated the No. 3 seed Bucks, 114-108, in Game 5. Jeff Green (27 points, 7-8 3pt FG) and James Harden (five points, six rebounds, eight assists) added 32 points for the Nets in the victory, while Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 34 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for the Bucks in the losing effort. The Nets lead this best-of-seven series, 3-2, with Game 6 taking place on Thursday, June 17 at 8