The New York Yankees rallied over the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 last night at Sahlen Field in Buffalo. A tight battle last night in Buffalo, as the Jays took a 1-0 lead in the first with Teoscar Hernandez’ sacrifice fly. New York responded with a Gary Sanchez homerun to tie the game 1 all in the second. Toronto’s Bo Bichette homered in the third for a 2-1 lead, and the Yankees again answered in the fourth with another solo-shot, this one hit by Chris Gittens for his first hit in the Majors.