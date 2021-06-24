Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB Game Highlights

Milwaukee Brewers | Reds vs. Brewers Highlights - Reds win in 10th with bases-loaded HBP, sac fly

Posted by 
MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gExwO_0aVdDBxJ00

Reds win in 10th with bases-loaded HBP, sac fly

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fly#Hbp#Milwaukee Brewers Reds#Brewers Highlights Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBbettingpros.com

Brewers and Reds each look to continue winning streaks in their series opener

The Milwaukee Brewers have won four consecutive games, while the Cincinnati Reds have won three straight. One team’s winning streak will come to and end in tonight’s series opener. Betting Impact:. The Brewers are -140 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Not only has Milwaukee won four straight games, but...
MLBsemoball.com

Mahle fans 12, Reds silence Brewers' bats again in 2-1 win

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Tyler Mahle tied his career high with 12 strikeouts, Tucker Barnhart drove in the go-ahead run with a double in the seventh inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Wednesday to finish a three-game sweep. Cincinnati has won six straight and 11 of...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Castillo expected to start for the Reds against Brewers

Cincinnati Reds (33-31, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (38-28, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (2-9, 6.47 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-4, 4.99 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -112, Reds -105; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLBmymotherlode.com

Reds score 2 in 10th without hit, beat Brewers 2-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds broke open a scoreless game in the 10th inning without the benefit of a hit and held on to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Tuesday night. Brett Anderson worked seven innings of one-hit ball for Milwaukee and combined with three relievers on a...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Reds win fourth straight, rout Brewers

Joey Votto homered and drove in three runs while Vladimir Gutierrez allowed just two runs over six innings as the charging Cincinnati Reds beat the host Milwaukee Brewers 10-2 in the opener of a three-game series between National League Central rivals. Leadoff hitter Jonathan India had three hits and reached...
MLBRed Reporter

Cincinnati Reds beat Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 behind Tyler Mahle, sweep series

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game. It’s been admittedly easy to somewhat overlook Tyler Mahle. The fanfare surrounding other members of the Cincinnati Reds rotation the last two seasons, the emergence of several rookies on both sides of the ball this year, and the dynamic offensive duo of Jesse Winker and Nick Castellanos have largely dominated the discussions, and honestly, that might be just how Mahle wants it.
MLBmadison

Reds' Vladimir Gutiérrez, bullpen stymie Brewers

MILWAUKEE — At a time when the Milwaukee Brewers are playing as well as just about any team in the majors, Cincinnati Reds rookie Vladimir Gutiérrez is the one guy who has their number. Gutiérrez and three relievers combined on a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts to help the Reds trounce...
MLBseehafernews.com

Previously Red-Hot Brewers Cooled Off By Red-Hot Reds

When the Cincinnati Reds arrived at American Family Field Milwaukee was the hottest team in the National League. Cincinnati completed a three-game sweep Wednesday by taking a 2-1 decision behind starter Tyler Mahle. Reds pitching held Milwaukee to nine hits and four runs in the three games. Freddy Peralta lost...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Reds edge Brewers in extra innings for fifth straight win

The visiting Cincinnati Reds scored two 10th-inning runs without the benefit of a hit and held on to edge the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Lucas Sims (4-1) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win, and Amir Garrett recorded the final out with the...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Reds can run winning streak to six in matinee vs. Brewers

The Cincinnati Reds will aim to match a season-best six-game streak Wednesday when they look to sweep the host Milwaukee Brewers in an afternoon matinee. After losing their season opener against St. Louis, the Reds ran off six straight wins. They can match that Wednesday as Tyler Mahle (6-2, 3.56 ERA) takes to the mound for Cincinnati while Milwaukee counters with right-hander Freddy Peralta (6-1, 2.25).
MLBbettingpros.com

Brewers look to start new home winning streak after last night’s loss to the Reds

The Cincinnati Reds won yesterday’s series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers 10-2, which snapped Milwauukee’s seven-game home winning streak. The Reds are -110 moneyline road favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Cincinnati has been a road favorite just 11 times in their 32 road games, and are 6-5 in that spot. Meanwhile, the Brewers are a profitable 5-4 as home underdogs. The Reds are favored despite starting pitcher Luis Castillo’s 2-9 record and 6.47 ERA, which includes two losses in his last two starts against the Brewers. Milwaukee counters with Brett Anderson (2-4, 4.99 ERA), who is 4-3 with a 4.76 ERA in nine career starts against the Reds. The over is 4-0 in Castillo’s last four starts against divisional opponents, and is also 3-0-1 in Cincinnati’s last four games against lefties.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Reds beat Brewers for sixth straight victory

Tyler Mahle matched a career high with 12 strikeouts while Tucker Barnhart drove in a fired-up Joey Votto with the go-ahead run as the surging Cincinnati Reds edged the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Wednesday to complete a second straight three-game series sweep. Lucas Sims worked around a one-out double from...
MLBrock947.com

Reds Hammer Brewers

MILWAUKEE, Wi (WSAU) — The Cincinnati Reds have won four straight and nine of their last 11 after topping the Milwaukee Brewers 10-2 on Monday night at American Family Field. The Brewers had won 17 0f 21 entering the game but fell behind 4-2 after two innings and never score...
MLBColumbus Dispatch

'Time for us to do our part': Reds win battle of bullpens for series victory vs. Brewers

MILWAUKEE – In a battle between the back of the bullpens, the Cincinnati Reds outpitched the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. How about this: The Reds earned a 2-1 victory in 10 innings against the first-place Brewers and they had as many errors as hits (two). They scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning without a hit via the automatic runner at second base, two hit batsmen, a walk and a sacrifice fly.
MLBtwinspires.com

MLB picks: Reds vs. Brewers, Marlins vs. Cardinals

Two MLB matchups in the Midwest have caught our attention this Tuesday!. We’ll start with a look at the meeting between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers. Then we’ll move on and highlight the matchup between the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals. Cincinnati Reds (33-31) at Milwaukee...
MLBmadison

Brewers fall to Reds in 10 innings

MILWAUKEE — The Cincinnati Reds broke open a scoreless game in the 10th inning without the benefit of a hit and held on to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Tuesday night at American Family Field. Brett Anderson worked seven innings of one-hit ball for Milwaukee and combined with three...
MLBYardbarker

Red Sox lose Ryan Weber on waivers to Brewers

Weber, 30, was designated for assignment by Boston on Monday, one day after getting lit up for 11 runs on 13 hits — four of which were home runs — two walks, and seven strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings of relief in Sunday’s 18-4 loss to the Blue Jays at Fenway Park, which was also his 2021 debut.
MLBchatsports.com

Luis Castillo spins a gem, but Reds need extra innings to win over the Brewers

A pitching duel erupted in Milwaukee between the Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds. Luis Castillo tossed seven shutout innings and was matched by Brett Anderson before both teams handed the game off to the bullpen. It would go that way until extra-innings when the Reds bullpen – yes, the Reds bullpen – came out ahead, outlasting the Brewers bullpen as Cincinnati scored twice in the 10th to take the game and the series win.
MLB95.5 FM WIFC

Reds Take Pitchers Duel from Brewers

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — Freddy Peralta and Tyler Mahle were dialed in Wednesday afternoon at American Family Field. Both starters pitched into the late innings but it was Mahle’s team coming away with a 2-1 win Wednesday afternoon to complete a three-game sweep. Peralta went seven innings and scattered five...
MLBSpringfield News Sun

McCoy: Hot streak continues for Reds with sweep of Brewers

The pitch-rich Cincinnati Reds continue their relentless climb toward the top of the National League Central standings. The Reds completed a three-game sweep of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday afternoon at American Family Field in Milwaukee with another practically peerless pitching performance, winning 2-1. After Vladimir Gutierrez and Luis...