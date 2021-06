Rosario went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 6-2 loss to Seattle. Cleveland wasn't able to put much offense together Sunday, as Rosario and Harold Ramirez were the only two batters to get on base multiple times. Rosario has picked up multiple hits in three of nine games in June. He's slashing .244/.295/.350 with four home runs, 34 RBI, 20 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 236 plate appearances.