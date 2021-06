The New York Yankees are finally stringing together a few victories, winning five of their last six games, nearly sweeping the Oakland Athletics over the weekend. Thanks to a 9th inning triple play, the Yankees managed to fight off a pesky Athletics team who were desperately trying to maneuver their way toward a win. Thanks to a stellar pitching performance from Jordan Montgomery, allowing three hits over 5.1 innings, and strong relief, the Yankees can now enjoy the fruits of beating a team well about the .500 mark.