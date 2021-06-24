Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB Game Highlights

Chicago White Sox | Rays vs. White Sox Highlights - Engel homers, Keuchel shines in the White Sox 3-0 win

Posted by 
MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EuK0X_0aVcPjCS00

Engel homers, Keuchel shines in the White Sox 3-0 win

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago White Sox Rays#The White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 3 trade packages for Adam Frazier checkmate AL Central

The Chicago White Sox has had a tremendous amount of bad luck in 2021. Injuries have piled up and it is unknown how far they can go if they just let it be with what they have left. With how good their pitching has been so far this year, they should probably consider it the first full season of their current championship window.
MLBnumberfire.com

Adam Engel on White Sox's bench Monday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays. Engel is out of the lineup for the second time in the past three games. Brian Goodwin will move to center with Leury Garcia in left and Adam Eaton in right.
MLBsoxmachine.com

First Pitch: White Sox vs. Rays

Writing about the White Sox for a 16th season, first here, then at South Side Sox, and now here again. Let’s talk curling.
MLBdraysbay.com

Rays 0, White Sox 3: So You Had A Bad Day

The day for the Tampa Bay Rays started with placing pitcher Tyler Glasnow on the 10-day IL with a right elbow sprain and recalling Mike Brosseau to fill the newly vacated roster spot. Shane McClanahan (2-1, 4.54 ERA) gets the start for the Rays against Dallas Keuchel (5-1, 4.14 ERA)...
MLBsoxmachine.com

White Sox 3, Rays 0: Dallas Keuchel keeps Tampa’s bats silent

Before tonight’s MLB slate, teams that hit a home run had a winning percentage of .594 this season. Teams that didn’t homer saw a significant drop in winning percentage to .304. Ball go far, the team goes far still holds in 2021. Last night, the Tampa Bay Rays provided the...
MLBSouth Side Sox

Gamethread: Rays at White Sox

Tonight, the White Sox aim to rebound from Monday’s close loss, in the second game of the marquee series. The Tampa Bay Rays (43-24) extended their lead for the top record in the American League last night, but the White Sox (41-25) are 1 1⁄2 games behind. Tuesday is a...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

In battle of AL heavyweights, Rays win first round vs. White Sox

Fresh off a three-game sweep over the lowly Tigers in Detroit over the weekend, the White Sox took a step up in class after returning to Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday night. "They're very, very impressive," Sox manager Tony La Russa said of the Tampa Bay Rays. "I actually think there are a lot of things that our two clubs have in common, about playing nine innings, giving a lot of priorities to defense and baserunning and taking at-bats the best you can, we both are pitching well.
MLBorlandoecho.com

Dallas Keuchel, White Sox bullpen stifles Rays

Danny Mendick had a two-run single and Adam Engel homered to back seven shutout innings from Dallas Keuchel and lift the host Chicago White Sox to a 3-0 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night. Chicago won for the seventh time in nine games to even the series...
MLBSouth Side Sox

Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 3, Rays 0

For a team that seems to have the worst luck with injuries, the Chicago White Sox continue to dominate the league, even when up against another dominant, first-place team, the Tampa Bay Rays. The next-man-up philosophy was apparent this evening, as Danny Mendick and Adam Engel provided the run support needed. It also didn’t hurt to have an outstanding outing from Dallas Keuchel.
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox 3, Rays 0: Keuchel shuts down Tampa Bay

Generating scoring opportunities is important, but the lasting effects are minimal when they don’t actually translate into runs. Base runners were a common sight on Tuesday, but with a delay until the fourth inning before cashing them in, it was the White Sox (42-25) who took advantage in a 3-0 shutout win over the league-leading Tampa Bay Rays. It was a culmination of finally breaking the promising young lefthandeder, Shane McClanahan, capitalizing on a rare Tampa Bay (43-25) fielding miscue and seeing Dallas Keuchel looking like his youthful, dominant self by working around his own jams.
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

Keuchel expected to start for the White Sox against the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (43-24, first in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (41-25, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (2-1, 4.55 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (5-1, 4.02 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -114, Rays -103;...
MLBArkansas Online

Keuchel limits Rays to 4 hits in White Sox victory

CHICAGO -- Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) pitched seven innings of crisp four-hit ball to win his fifth consecutive decision, leading the Chicago White Sox past the Tampa Bay Rays 3-0 on Tuesday night. Adam Engel hit a solo home run and Tim Anderson had three hits as the White Sox...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Earns sixth win

Keuchel (6-1) allowed four hits and one walk across seven scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Rays. Keuchel limited the Rays to one extra-base hit and allowed only two runners to reach scoring position across his seven innings of work. He's now turned in three consecutive starts in which he's worked at least six innings while not allowing more than two earned runs. The hot stretch has brought Keuchel's ERA down to 3.78, though he's still managed only 46 strikeouts across 78.2 frames.
MLBnumberfire.com

Adam Engel batting second for White Sox on Thursday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is starting in Thursday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Engel will patrol center field after Brian Goodwin was shifted to right and Jake Lamb was given the night off. numberFire's models project Engel to score 11.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Engel: Returns to lineup

Engel went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 10-2 loss to Houston. Engel returned to the lineup Thursday after a one-game breather and hit out of the two hole for a second consecutive game. He extended his hitting streak to five games with a seventh-inning single and is 6-for-19 with three home runs and four RBI during the streak.
MLBsandiegosun.com

Astros hoping to sweep Dallas Keuchel, White Sox

Attrition has struck the Houston Astros again, but thus far the results haven't changed. The Astros improved to 15-4 over their last 19 games with their 7-3 home victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, a triumph that put them on the brink of sweeping their current six-game homestand. Houston will host Chicago again Sunday afternoon.
MLBdecaturradio.com

White Sox Place Engel On 10-Day IL

White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is on the ten-day injured list after suffering a strained right hamstring. This is the second time that Engel has been sidelined with this issue, which flared up at the end of Spring Training. He didn’t appear for Chicago until June 6th. The 29-year-old is hitting .241 with three homers and four RBIs. His injury adds to the White Sox troubles in the outfield. Engel joins Billy Hamilton, Adam Eaton, Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert on the IL.