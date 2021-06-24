Chicago White Sox | Rays vs. White Sox Highlights - Engel homers, Keuchel shines in the White Sox 3-0 win

Generating scoring opportunities is important, but the lasting effects are minimal when they don’t actually translate into runs. Base runners were a common sight on Tuesday, but with a delay until the fourth inning before cashing them in, it was the White Sox (42-25) who took advantage in a 3-0 shutout win over the league-leading Tampa Bay Rays. It was a culmination of finally breaking the promising young lefthandeder, Shane McClanahan, capitalizing on a rare Tampa Bay (43-25) fielding miscue and seeing Dallas Keuchel looking like his youthful, dominant self by working around his own jams.