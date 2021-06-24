Atlanta Braves | Red Sox vs. Braves Hightlights - Rafael Devers' 4 RBIs lead Red Sox in 10-8 win

It’s just about time for some baseball action. The Red Sox are sitting on 40 wins at the moment, and it’s up to the Braves to make sure that they stay there. Additionally, the Braves are looking to keep things on the right path so that they can finally get over the .500 hump at some point in the future. Here’s hoping it’s a good night for the home team!
At the beginning of June, Rafael Devers appeared more vulnerable than he had at perhaps any point of his career. Over three consecutive games in Houston, the Astros threw him literally nothing but fastballs. Devers was overmatched, striking out in one plate appearance after another. A player who’d been one of the most ferocious hitters in baseball through the first two months of the season suddenly appeared shockingly vulnerable.
ATLANTA (AP) — Red Sox manager Alex Cora thinks a lot of people aren't impressed with his team despite its 41-27 record. “We show up, we love playing the game and we know we’ll be answering questions throughout the season and rightfully so," he said. “We’re not that great. We just have a good baseball team and we just keep getting better."
Boston Red Sox(-105) vs. Atlanta Braves (-115) Total: 9. The Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox meet for the third time this season tonight in Atlanta. The teams played a pair of games earlier this year at Fenway Park with each time getting a win. The Red Sox are 8-2 on the money line in games vs. the National League this season. The Braves on the other hand, are 2-8 vs. American League opponents this year. Sports betting is a numbers game, and I will always back numbers like these.
On Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox played (and won) another in a long list of wild games from the 2021 season and they’ll look to claim another victory tonight when they square off with the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, with first pitch scheduled for 7:20 p.m. EST. As Matt...
"Those are moments that we all want." One day after falling 18-4 to the Blue Jays, the Red Sox claimed a bounce-back 2-1 win as Rafael Devers’ drove a walk-off single off the wall on Monday. Alex Verdugo scored on Devers’ hit. Devers stopped before second base to celebrate with...
The Atlanta Braves opened a six-game homestand with a loss to the Boston Red Sox by a final score of 10-8 on Tuesday night in the first outing of a two game interleague set at Truist Park. It was a tough night for Atlanta’s starting pitcher Tucker Davidson, who gave...
The Braves this year have been a disappointment, never quite finding their footing, but the talent on this roster is still very dangerous. Down. The Braves had been looking like they were ready to right this ship for the early part of this month, but then things have started to trend back downhill more recently. They did win their last game on Sunday, but that was preceded by a four-game losing streak.
The Red Sox were three outs away from picking up a hard-fought, 1-0 shutout victory over the Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Monday. Matt Barnes came on for the save in the top half of the ninth and got the first two outs of the inning easily before making the decision to pitch to one of the hottest hitters on the planet in Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
ATLANTA -- The Red Sox just spent more than a week at home, going 4-4 on their eight-game homestand. At 40-27, the Sox are now three games back of the Rays in the American League East and in sole possession of one of two AL wild card spots. Boston will...
After the Red Sox outlasted the Braves in a slugfest on Tuesday night, the two teams will meet again in Atlanta on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. ET. With Garrett Richards set to oppose Ian Anderson in the pitching matchup, what’s the best play on the board?. Game Snapshot. 979 Boston...
Alex Verdugo lifted both his hands and stared toward the Red Sox dugout late in the top of the eighth inning Tuesday. His go-ahead three-run homer off Braves reliever Chris Martin offered a sense of relief after the Sox squandered what appeared to be an easy win. Yet the opposite...
ATLANTA (AP) — Christian Arroyo relished delivering the big hit Wednesday night. After reviewing the tape, he thinks his celebration needs some work. Arroyo slugged a pinch-hit grand slam in the seventh inning to give Boston the lead and the surging Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 10-8 on Wednesday night to move within one game of first place.
Two Red Sox players lead their positions in All-Star voting originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Fan voting for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game is underway, and on Monday the league announced the first batch of results. A pair of Boston Red Sox stars lead the voting at their respective...
Garrett Richards will attempt to stabilize the rotation of the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday when he faces the Braves in the finale of a two-game set in Atlanta. Red Sox starters have thrown fewer than five innings in five of their last nine games. Prior to that, the team's starters had worked at least five innings in 35 of their previous 38 contests.
ATLANTA — The Red Sox needed Brandon Phillips to hit a clutch homer to win a wild, high-scoring game in Atlanta less than three years ago. On Tuesday night, it was Alex Verdugo’s turn. Verdugo hit a game-winning, three-run shot off Braves reliever Chris Martin in the eighth inning as...
The Boston Red Sox homered 4 times and beat the Atlanta Braves 10-8 on Tuesday night in Atlanta, with Alex Verdugo's 3 run homer in the 8th inning proving to be the game winner. The Red Sox jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the 1st inning. Rafael Devers hit...
It didn’t take the Boston Red Sox long to jump out to an early lead against the Atlanta Braves. Boston got right to work in the first inning of Tuesday’s game at Truist Park with back-to-back singles from Kiké Hernández and Alex Verdugo. Braves pitcher Tucker Davidson settled down and got the next two outs, but then he had to face Rafael Devers.