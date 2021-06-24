Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA Game Highlights

Brooklyn Nets | Giannis Antetokounmpo (34 points) Highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets

Posted by 
NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1juduJ_0aVc3F5h00

Giannis Antetokounmpo (34 points) Highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets, 06/15/2021

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

Los Angeles
1K+
Followers
804
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBACBS Sports

Nets vs. Bucks score, takeaways: Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo help Milwaukee force a Game 7

We have another Game 7 on our hands. The Milwaukee Bucks led wire-to-wire to defeat the Brooklyn Nets 104-89 to keep their championship hopes alive. Kevin Durant put up big numbers again as he finished the loss with 32 points and 11 rebounds to lead the way for the Nets. His standout effort wasn't enough though as Milwaukee's big three of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday combined for 89 points, 35 rebounds and 13 assists to avoid being eliminated on their home floor.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s major adjustment vs Nets that helped secure Game 7

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo knew coming into Game 6 that he had to step up and make the necessary adjustments to help his team extend the series against the Brooklyn Nets. And, the two-time MVP absolutely showed up and balled out on Thursday to help the Bucks secure a Game 7 ticket in Brooklyn. He did make a huge adjustment though that proved to be pivotal for the Bucks’ chances.
NBAwmleader.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo destroys Nets after ex-Knick’s jab

When you are Giannis Antetokounmpo and have won all accolades but the Eastern Conference championship, the criticism is going to hit you — even after scoring 30-plus points for three straight games. Before Game 6, ESPN’s Jay Williams and Jalen Rose even went as far as criticizing “The Greek Freak’’...
NBAchatsports.com

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets Game 5 Preview: Brooklyn Nine-One-One?

One week ago, the Milwaukee Bucks faced a 0-2 as they left The Big Apple, appearing to have zero answers for the James Harden-less Brooklyn Nets. Today, they’ve made up that ground and return to New York with the chance to steal one on the road and seize control of the series. Did anyone see this coming? Of particular note: in series tied at 2 games apiece, the winner of Game 5 goes on to win the series 82.4% of the time.
NBAdailymagazine.news

Brooklyn Nets recap: Kevin Durant erupts for 49 points, Nets take Game 5

The Brooklyn Nets bounced back against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night and won a pivotal Game 5 behind a historic performance from superstar Kevin Durant. The Nets were missing Kyrie Irving in the lineup, who is still recovering from an ankle injury, but welcomed the return of James Harden, who managed to get himself cleared to play for a crucial game.
NBAchatsports.com

James Harden (hamstring) struggles in 5-point return, but Brooklyn Nets win Game 5

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn Nets star James Harden was held to five points in his return to the starting lineup Tuesday night, but the Nets went on to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-108 in Game 5 in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Brooklyn leads the series 3-2. The decision to allow Harden to play was made after he tested his right hamstring on the court before tipoff. He played 37 minutes and shot 1-for-10 from the field, missing all eight of his 3-point attempts, and went scoreless in the first half. He added six rebounds, eight assists and four turnovers.
NBAGolf Digest

The Brooklyn Nets have exactly one shot at a title before they implode (and might be blowing it)

At first, it was very annoying when James Harden went to the Nets, because anyone with a brain knew that the Brooklyn super-team would define the rest of the season, and it was going to be awful to watch a team with Harden and Kyrie Iriving succeed. Now, though? Now I'm grateful. For one thing, it gave us this excellent feature in the New York Times by Sam Anderson, which is one of the best pieces of sports journalism of the year. For another, it gave us a true villain, and with the Jazz, Suns, and Sixers all looking like conference finalists...well, frankly we need it.
NBAblackchronicle.com

Nets-Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo is not that guy, and Mike Budenholzer is not that coach

Let’s get this straight right off the top: The Milwaukee Bucks did not choke in their crushing Game 5 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, a game which they led by as many as 17 points. They got beat by Kevin Durant, who is so much better than the best the Bucks have to offer that it doesn’t even matter that Kyrie Irving is out and James Harden is basically down a leg.
NBAPosted by
The Oregonian

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks free live stream, Game 6 score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NBA playoffs online (6/17/21)

The Brooklyn Nets will again be without Kyrie Irving, but James Harden is available and Kevin Durant is coming off perhaps his best playoff performance so far as the Nets try and close out the Milwaukee Bucks tonight in Game 6. Can Giannis Antetokounmpo keep his team alive and will them to a Game 7 in this second round Eastern Conference NBA playoff series? Game 6 tips off at Fiserv Forum on.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Giannis Antetokounmpo needs to be the best player in the world vs Nets

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks looked dead in the water after Game 2 against the Brooklyn Nets, a debacle in which they trailed by as many as 49 points. In Game 3, the Bucks kept their heads above water by winning one of the ugliest playoff games you’ll ever see, and in Game 4 they won comfortably thanks in large part to Kyrie Irving’s ankle injury.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: Kevin Durant goes nuclear to prove Giannis and Bucks are toast

Kyrie Irving didn’t play. James Harden, Joe Harris and Bruce Brown went a combined 4-of-26 from the field. The Brooklyn Nets were down by as many as 16 in the second half. But then came a legendary performance from Kevin Durant, who played all 48 minutes of a pivotal Game 5 to register an epic triple-double featuring 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. He went 16-of-23 from the field and 13-of-16 from the free throw line.