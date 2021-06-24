Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

St. Louis Cardinals | Goldschmidt's walk-off homer

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
Paul Goldschmidt wins it for the Cardinals in the bottom of the 9th, as he launches a walk-off homer to center field

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
