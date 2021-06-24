Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB Game Highlights

Milwaukee Brewers | Brett Anderson strikes out nine

Posted by 
MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GPujb_0aVbbhnL00

Brewers starter Brett Anderson collects nine strikeouts and allows just one hit over seven innings of work against the Reds

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Cincinnati Reds win battle of the bullpens for series victory against Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE – In a battle between the back of the bullpens, the Cincinnati Reds outpitched the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. How about this: The Reds earned a 2-1 victory in 10 innings against the first-place Brewers and they had as many errors as hits (two). They scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning without a hit via the automatic runner at second base, two hit batsmen, a walk and a sacrifice fly.
MLBFOX Sports

Houser expected to start as Milwaukee hosts Colorado

LINE: Brewers -205, Rockies +175; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Colorado will square off on Saturday. The Brewers are 21-18 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee ranks last in the league in hitting with a .212 batting average, Omar Narvaez leads the club with an average of .302.
MLBsomerset106.com

Legends Pitcher Nate Peden Has Contract Purchased by Milwaukee Brewers

Nate Peden, Lexington Legends Pitcher, has had his contract purchased by the Milwaukee Brewers. Peden (22) was originally drafted by the New York Mets in the 13th round of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft, out of University High School (Orlando, FL) and was signed by the Legends prior to the 2021 season. In nine innings with the Legends Peden posted an 8.00 ERA with 7 strikeouts.
MLBnumberfire.com

Omar Narvaez catching for Brewers Sunday

The Milwaukee Brewers list Omar Narvaez as their catcher for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Narvaez will bat second and play catcher Sunday while Manny Pina takes the afternoon off. Narvaez has a $2,400 FanDuel salary and is projected to score 12.6 fantasy points.
MLBFOX Sports

Lauer scheduled to start for Milwaukee against Colorado

LINE: Brewers -189, Rockies +164; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Colorado will face off on Sunday. The Brewers are 22-18 in home games in 2020. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .214 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Omar Narvaez leads the team with an average of .302.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Milwaukee Brewers activate Hunter Strickland, option Patrick Weigel

Before Monday night's series opener against the Reds, the Milwaukee Brewers activated Hunter Strickland to the 26-man roster and optioned Patrick Weigel back to Triple-A. The veteran Strickland was recently acquired after being designated for assignment by the Angels, and debuted for the Brewers with a scoreless inning in the 10-2 loss.
Milwaukee, WIUSA Today

Zack Godley released by Milwaukee

Former University of Tennessee baseball player Zack Godley has been released by the Milwaukee Brewers. Godley, a right-handed pitcher, signed a minor league contract by the team prior to the 2021 season. He was assigned to Class AAA Nashville on June 24 after making one appearance for the Brewers. The...
MLBLa Crosse Tribune

Brewers waste brilliant start by Brett Anderson, fall to Reds in 10 innings

MILWAUKEE — The Cincinnati Reds broke open a scoreless game in the 10th inning without the benefit of a hit and held on to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Tuesday night at American Family Field. Brett Anderson worked seven innings of one-hit ball for Milwaukee and combined with three...
MLBTraverse City Record-Eagle

Milwaukee hosts Cincinnati after Anderson's strong performance

Cincinnati Reds (34-31, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (38-29, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (6-2, 3.42 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (6-1, 2.25 ERA, .88 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -150, Reds +132; over/under is 8 runs.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Brett Anderson: Impressive effort wasted

Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Reds, giving up only one hit and one walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out nine. Against a Cincinnati offense that has mostly tormented southpaws, Anderson was absolutely brilliant, tossing 55 of 82 pitches for strikes and not allowing a runner past second base. The nine strikeouts were a season high for the veteran hurler -- in fact, he hadn't fanned more than four in any start prior to Tuesday. Unfortunately, neither team scored until the 10th inning, and he wasn't rewarded with a win. It was only Anderson's second quality start of the year, and he'll carry a 4.24 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 30:15 K:BB through 46.2 innings into his next outing.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Colorado Rockies: This Trevor Story trade to Brewers makes sense

Could the Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers be Trevor Story trade partners? An article in The Athletic pieced together a trade, so let’s take a look at it. In this article (subscription required), writers from The Athletic covering both the Brewers and Rockies discussed what a trade that would send Trevor Story to Milwaukee might take. Considering that Story’s contract expires at the end of the season, it’s a possibility that whatever team would acquire the All-Star shortstop in a trade might not be able to keep him past the end of this season.
MLBLas Vegas Herald

Brewers' Brett Anderson to face D-backs, who drafted him long ago

Brett Anderson will try to string together another solid performance when the Milwaukee Brewers open a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night in Phoenix. The veteran left-hander is coming off seven shutout innings against the visiting Cincinnati Reds on June 15. He allowed just one hit and...
MLBseehafernews.com

Quiet Milwaukee Bats Waste 1-Hit Gem By Anderson

The Cincinnati Reds managed only two hits off four Milwaukee pitchers Tuesday night but still managed to squeak out a 2-1 win in 10 innings. Brett Anderson started for the Brewers, limiting the visiting Reds to one hit and one walk in seven scoreless innings. Both teams were still scoreless...
MLBmadcitysportszone.com

Freddy Peralta strikes out 10, Brewers beat Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Burly slugger Daniel Vogelbach hobbled home on one leg when Arizona’s defense fell asleep, and the Diamondbacks dropped back into a rut with a 5-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. A day after ending a 17-game losing streak, the Diamondbacks were behind from the start. Kolten Wong...