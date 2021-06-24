Milwaukee Brewers | Brett Anderson strikes out nine

Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Reds, giving up only one hit and one walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out nine. Against a Cincinnati offense that has mostly tormented southpaws, Anderson was absolutely brilliant, tossing 55 of 82 pitches for strikes and not allowing a runner past second base. The nine strikeouts were a season high for the veteran hurler -- in fact, he hadn't fanned more than four in any start prior to Tuesday. Unfortunately, neither team scored until the 10th inning, and he wasn't rewarded with a win. It was only Anderson's second quality start of the year, and he'll carry a 4.24 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 30:15 K:BB through 46.2 innings into his next outing.