It was a back and forth game today between the Brewers and Rockies. However, it was the Brewers who put together the bigger inning to take the win. The game didn’t start well for the Brewers and starter Adrian Houser. Raimel Tapia of the Rockies led off the game with a single, then stole second with Yonathan Daza at the plate. Daza then drove Tapia in, singling to center to give the Rockies the early 1-0 lead. The Rockies did get another runner to second in the inning, but Houser held the Rockies from scoring again.