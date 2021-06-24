Brooklyn Nets | Jeff Green (27 points) Highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks will meet the Brooklyn Nets in Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs from the Barclays Center on Tuesday night. The Bucks are coming off two straight wins over the Nets and will look to take the series lead tonight, Giannis dropped 34 points and 12 rebounds on Brooklyn on Sunday and will have some confidence coming into tonight. As for the Nets, they just can’t stay healthy but they do get some good news ahead of tonight’s matchup, James Harden will be back in the lineup.