Brooklyn Nets | Khris Middleton (25 points) Highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets

At first, it was very annoying when James Harden went to the Nets, because anyone with a brain knew that the Brooklyn super-team would define the rest of the season, and it was going to be awful to watch a team with Harden and Kyrie Iriving succeed. Now, though? Now I'm grateful. For one thing, it gave us this excellent feature in the New York Times by Sam Anderson, which is one of the best pieces of sports journalism of the year. For another, it gave us a true villain, and with the Jazz, Suns, and Sixers all looking like conference finalists...well, frankly we need it.