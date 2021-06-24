Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB Game Highlights

Chicago White Sox | Shane McClanahan whiffs Abreu

Posted by 
MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d5Q94_0aVaombK00

Shane McClanahan fans José Abreu swinging on a breaking ball, recording his 4th strikeout in his start against the White Sox

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whiffs#The White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 3 trade packages for Adam Frazier checkmate AL Central

The Chicago White Sox has had a tremendous amount of bad luck in 2021. Injuries have piled up and it is unknown how far they can go if they just let it be with what they have left. With how good their pitching has been so far this year, they should probably consider it the first full season of their current championship window.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Shane McClanahan: Takes second loss

McClanahan (2-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out four across five innings to take the loss Tuesday against the White Sox. The only major damage McClanahan allowed was a solo home run to Adam Engel in the fifth inning. He did have to regularly work with runners on base, though his final line was skewed as four of the knocks against him were infield hits. The outing was also positive as McClanahan managed to complete five innings after working only a combined 6.1 frames across his last two starts. For the season, McClanahan has a 4.42 ERA with 46 strikeouts across 38.2 innings.
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays at Mariners: Shane McClanahan on the mound

The Rays are looking to snap a season-high, five-game losing streak and put a good finish on a bad road trip when they take on the Mariners this afternoon in Seattle, first pitch at 4:10. Rookie lefty Shane McClanahan will be on the mound, looking to pitch better and deeper...
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays’ Shane McClanahan delivers a strong start

The Rays wanted Shane McClanahan to get back to what he was doing back in the old days, like in late April and early May when he was first called up — essentially, manager Kevin Cash said, to let it rip. The rookie lefty did just that Sunday, delivering arguably...
MLBFox News

White Sox's Carlos Rodon snipes at MLB over alleged hypocrisy with suspension threat

Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon was among those who appeared to be upset over Major League Baseball’s crackdown on the use of foreign substances when pitching. MLB said Tuesday it would ban pitchers for 10 games if they are found to have been doctoring baseballs. Pitchers will be subjected to random checks and will be responsible even if their position-player teammates are found to have a foreign substance on them.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Shane McClanahan: Picks up first quality start

McClanahan pitched six innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out a career-high eight in Sunday's loss to the Mariners. He didn't factor into the decision. McClanahan delivered the best game of his young rookie season, getting to six innings for the first time this...
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Wander Franco arrives, and Shane McClanahan delivers

One of the most anticipated days of the 2021 season finally arrived Sunday. It's the day we learned top prospect Wander Franco is one his way to the majors. Tuesday will be his debut, and needless to say, you should pick him up wherever he's available in Fantasy Baseball. That excludes CBS leagues, for the most part -- he's already 78 percent rostered in those -- but it doesn't hurt to check. And if you use a different Fantasy Baseball provider (I can think of a couple in particular), chances are he's even more available.
MLBPosted by
1440 WROK

Former White Sox Doesn’t Think Baseball Has A Sticky Stuff Problem

One of our all-time favorite guests, Greg Pryor, joined the show to talk about the biggest story in baseball right now. Major League Baseball is in a bit of a pickle. Pretty much everyone in the game was aware that pitchers have been using foreign substances on the ball for decades to get a better grip on the ball. It has always been against the rules but everyone, players, managers, and umpires, has let it slide for a few reasons. The main reason seems to be "it's been going on for decades, why stop it now?" That at least seemed to be the umpire's stance. Hitters had another, very reasonable, explanation why. They felt that if a pitcher has control of the ball, he has control of where it gets thrown. They didn't want guys throwing 100 MPH to lose control up and into their faces.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: June 26

In a game in Cleveland, the White Sox became the first team to ever have names sewn on to the backs of the uniforms. Knowing who was playing didn’t help them, though; they were shut out, 2-0, on the afternoon. The White Sox returned to the idea of names on...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jose Abreu: June swoon continues

Abreu went 0-for-3 and was hit by a pitch in Friday's 9-3 loss to Seattle. Abreu, one of the game's most consistent offensive forces, has struggled during the month of June, hitting just .173 with seven RBI over 20 games. That has led manager Tony La Russa to wonder if the slugger is healthy, according to Scott Merkin of MLB.com. "There's 'hurt' and 'sore,' you know? It sure seems to me he's dealing with some pain issues that he wants to play through," La Russa said of Abreu. "We're going to talk to him about it. There's still three-plus months to go." The manager made clear he was using "observational analytics" when talking about Abreu, so nothing has been decided as of yet.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Ryan Burr: Starting second game

Burr will start Sunday's Game 2 against the Mariners, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports. Saturday's suspended game resulted in an impromptu doubleheader Sunday, and scheduled starter Dallas Keuchel pitched five innings when that contest was resumed. The White Sox will start Burr in what should be a bullpen game for the seven-inning affair Sunday afternoon.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Starting at first base

Grandal is starting at first base and batting cleanup in Game 2 against the Mariners on Sunday. The 32-year-old caught the final six frames of Saturday's suspended contest early Sunday, and he'll shift to first base for the second game with Jose Abreu (knee) sitting out. Grandal went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly, a walk and a run during Game 1.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Earns 20th save

Hendricks recorded the final two outs to earn a save over the White Sox in Sunday's Game 2 victory. He struck out one batter. Hendricks was tagged with a loss in the first game but bounced back immediately to pick up a save in the second contest. He's now 20-for-23 in save chances with a 2.18 ERA through 32 innings this season. He's converted 16 of his last 17 chances and owns a 1.19 ERA since the start of May.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins-White Sox series preview

Monday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Kenta Maeda (3-2, 4.85 ERA) vs. RHP Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.80) Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Bailey Ober (0-0, 4.64) vs. RHP Dylan Cease (6-3, 3.81) Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Jose Berrios (7-2, 3.41) vs. LHP Carlos Rodon (6-3, 2.06) Thursday, 1:10 p.m.: TBA vs. RHP Lance...