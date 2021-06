Despite the struggles of the St. Louis Cardinals, the coaching staff appears to have job security beyond just this 2021 season. After each St. Louis Cardinals loss, it feels like there is an outcry among fans for the organization to change something. Maybe make a trade. Maybe to change the lineup or tinker with the rotation. Lately, however, the team’s coaching staff has come under fire, though it’s always been hard to see them making any major changes during the season.