Washington Nationals | Pirates vs. Nationals Highlights - Yan Gomes belts a grand slam in the Nats' 8-1 win

To celebrate their fifth straight win, the Washington Nationals jumped over the dugout rail, some hands raised in the air, and headed to smother Yan Gomes near first base. Just moments before, Gomes had roped a liner down the left field line, good for a walk-off single — and a 1-0 final score — on a Friday night that, until the ninth, wouldn’t bend for any hitter. The Nationals changed that with a leadoff walk for Juan Soto, a full-count single for Ryan Zimmerman while Soto took off for second, then Gomes’s decisive swing, connecting with a 99-mph fastball from New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz, that inched Washington up the National League East standings.