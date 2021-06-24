Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Brooklyn Nets | 2-pointer by Khris Middleton

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Brooklyn Nets | 2-pointer by Khris Middleton

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBACBS Sports

Nets vs. Bucks score, takeaways: Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo help Milwaukee force a Game 7

We have another Game 7 on our hands. The Milwaukee Bucks led wire-to-wire to defeat the Brooklyn Nets 104-89 to keep their championship hopes alive. Kevin Durant put up big numbers again as he finished the loss with 32 points and 11 rebounds to lead the way for the Nets. His standout effort wasn't enough though as Milwaukee's big three of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday combined for 89 points, 35 rebounds and 13 assists to avoid being eliminated on their home floor.
NBAnewsbrig.com

Nets have no answers for Bucks’ Khris Middleton

MILWAUKEE — Brooklyn’s third star is out with a sprained ankle. Milwaukee’s went off for a game-high 38 points. That kind of discrepancy again in Saturday night’s do-or-die Eastern Conference semifinal Game 7 will send Khris Middleton and the Bucks to the conference final and the Nets on vacation. “I...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Puts On Historic Performance & Gives Brooklyn Nets 3-2 Lead Against Bucks

Halfway through June, the NBA playoffs are heating up more and more every day. The Phoenix Suns have solidified their spot in the Western Conference Finals, but the remaining six teams — the Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz, Atlanta Hawks, Philadephia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Brooklyn Nets — are still powering through some extremely competitive series. On Tuesday night, however, Kevin Durant delivered such an incredible playoff performance that it has convinced many NBA fans that he and his Brooklyn Nets are definitely headed to the Eastern Conference Finals, with or without the help of Kyrie Irving and James Harden.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bucks’ Khris Middleton has historic Game 6 to extend series vs Nets

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Khris Middleton made history on Thursday as he helped lead his team to an all-important Game 6 blowout win against the Brooklyn Nets. The swingman did it all for the Bucks in a do-or-die situation to make sure that the franchise stayed in the series as they now head to Brooklyn for a Game 7 after their 104-89 win.
NBAlatestnewspost.com

NBA playoffs: How Giannis Antetokoumpo, Khris Middleton and the Bucks ran the Nets ragged in must-win Game 6

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored the Milwaukee Bucks‘ first points on Thursday the way he’d scored so many before. He rebounded a missed 3, pushed the ball the other way, then hit his defender with a Eurostep just inside the free throw line. The Brooklyn Nets‘ Jeff Green stuck with him and avoided a foul, but Antetokounmpo’s length was too much. Easy layup off the glass.
NBACBS Sports

Nets vs. Bucks: How two timely runs from Khris Middleton kept Milwaukee alive and forced Game 7

MILWAUKEE -- With the seconds winding down in the third quarter, Khris Middleton grabbed a rebound and started a fastbreak the other way. Spotting Giannis Antetokounmpo out ahead of him, he lobbed a pass up to his MVP teammate and kept running right to the rim. That turned out to be a wise decision, as Giannis missed an off-balance shot and the loose ball somehow ended up right in Middleton's hands for an easy layup to beat the buzzer.
NBACBS 58

Reports: Bucks' Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday commit to Tokyo Olympics

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Bucks forward Kris Middleton and guard Jrue Holiday have both committed to joining Team USA's 12-man roster for the Summer Olympics, according to reports. According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, agent Mike Lindemen told ESPN the Olympic news on Tuesday, June 22. Later...
NBAMetro International

Reports: Chris Paul, Kevin Love, Khris Middleton added to Team USA

Chris Paul, Kevin Love and Khris Middleton will play for Team USA in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, according to media reports Tuesday. The Athletic reported Paul will join the team, with ESPN confirming the addition of Love and Middleton. While USA Basketball has not confirmed the team, media reports...
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Khris Middleton to represent Team USA at Summer Olympics

Just a couple days removed from helping lift the Milwaukee Bucks into the Eastern Conference Finals, Khris Middleton has committed to join Team USA’s 12-man roster for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Middleton joins Chris Paul and Kevin Love as two other...
NBAchatsports.com

NY Knicks: 2 players NY could steal away from the Brooklyn Nets

New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, National Basketball Association, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, New York, James Harden, Jeff Green. NY Knicks, Joe Harris, Bruce Brown (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) So it’s official…it’s now impossible for the state of New York to win an NBA title this year because both...
NBACBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Puts up 15 points in blowout win

Middleton recorded 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and a steal across 28 minutes in Friday's 125-91 win over the Hawks. Middleton's shot from long range wasn't falling with any sort of consistency, but he still contributed in other categories while posting a team-high plus-42 in one of Milwaukee's biggest wins of the season. The small forward has scored under 20 points in three of his last six appearances, but he's been doing enough across other categories to remain a strong play across most DFS formats.