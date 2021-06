Bradley went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against Baltimore. Bradley took Jorge Lopez yard in the first inning to record his fourth home run in eight starts this season. As a result of that power surge, he has also managed to rack up 11 RBI and eight runs scored across only 35 plate appearances. Perhaps most importantly, Bradley has struck out only 22.9 percent of the time to this point, which will be a key to his ability to maintain playing time going forward.