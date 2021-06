HOUSTON — Yordan Álvarez had a game-ending double in the ninth inning for his third hit, lifting the Houston Astros to a 2-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. The game was tied at 1-all when Yuli Gurriel singled off Garrett Crochet (2-3) with one out in the ninth. Álvarez smacked a ball down the right-field line that rolled into the corner, allowing Gurriel to slide home just before the throw to give Houston its fifth straight victory.