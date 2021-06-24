Cancel
Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County hotel pools offering day passes to non-guests

Travel Bugs World
Travel Bugs World
 4 days ago

It's getting hot in here! And we have the perfect way for you to cool down in this heatwave. Not only that, but if you have been craving a luxury lifestyle, you can enjoy the pool, spa, and amenities at luxury hotels for the day without the expense of a hotel room. Who says only celebrities and tourists get all the trimmings?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TNPLE_0aVYOEuo00
Markus Spiske on Unsplash

Starting from only $40, you can have a daycation and book a day pass or cabana at these four Los Angeles hotels.

This story covers hotel pools in Los Angeles that offer day passes to non-guests, as sourced on ResortPass.com. You can find other hotels there too.

The Hollywood Roosevelt

ResortPass offers you the chance to step into the footprints of Hollywood legends. Enjoy the Tropicana Pool and Café, and lounge among the tall palm trees.

Reserved Lounge Chair includes poolside food and drinks service from Tropicana Café, access to the outdoor heated pool, reserved cushioned poolside lounge chair, free towel, and free wifi.

*$20 food & drink minimum spend required per person Mon - Fri. (Collected at the hotel.)

Adult prices start at $75. Bookings at ResortPass.

The Beverly Hilton

The iconic, stylish, and glamorous home of the annual Golden Globe Awards features the largest heated pool in Beverly Hills - The Aqua Star Pool.

Spend the day sipping the famous hand-crafted cocktails by the pool and cross this destination off your bucket list. But beware, you will probably want to come back every week.

There is currently limited availability at The Beverly Hilton due to the extremely high demand for day passes. So book in advance and try a weekday date.

The Day Pass is available for adults only. It includes a reserved sunbed lounger, a large heated pool, grab-and-go food and drinks from Mercato, complimentary wifi, and complimentary self-parking.

However, our pick for the ultimate in luxury is the Cabana which includes a Day Pass for up to 4 people and a luxury comfort shaded cabana with a large daybed and two lounge chairs. Additionally, you receive a complimentary fruit plate and four complimentary water bottles.

"What a fantastic way to spend a relaxing day.... lounging by the Beverly Hilton pool and taking dips in the refreshing water. Couldn't have been more seamless. Got a full sun lounge. Poolside service was fabulous, very attentive and great selection of food. Wish I could go back everyday!" - Rebecca H., ResortPass, June 2021,

Hotel June, Los Angeles

Join Hotel June's Caravan Swim Club for an all-day poolside celebration of Summer and make it a daycation by adding a day pass.

The Day Pass includes an all-day pool pass, poolside food and drinks service from the Caravan Swim Club, complimentary wifi, and valet parking available for only $8.

Prices start at just $40. Upgrades include Pure Barre, Trillfit or Yoga classes, a bottle of Rosé, or day beds.

Book at ResortPass.

"Grab a lounge chair for the afternoon or spend all day hanging in our cabanas, attend an outdoor yoga or Pilates class (and dine all day at Caravan Swim Club while you're here!)." - The Hotel June.

JW Marriott Santa Monica Le Merigot

This oceanfront escape has to be one of Los Angeles's favorites.

Featuring a brand new pool and luxurious spa amenities and just steps away from Santa Monica Pier, get ready to have a full day of relaxation and fun.

The Day Pass includes a heated outdoor pool, poolside food and drink service, women's and men's lockers & showers, dry cedar wood sauna, eucalyptus steam rooms, fitness center, and a relaxation lounge.

Additionally, you receive complimentary wifi and complimentary 3-hour valet parking, plus a 10% discount on spa services.

Alternatively, you can upgrade to a Cabana for the ultimate luxury, which also includes a bottle of sparkling champagne, complimentary soft drinks, two premium lounge chairs under a shaded cabana, and complimentary 5-hour valet parking. (Cabanas rentals are for 4 hours.)

Sipping hand-crafted cocktails poolside and relaxing in the sauna and steam room, it sounds like the perfect daycation to us!

Day Passes start from $40. Book online in advance as this resort is in extremely high demand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01QbjU_0aVYOEuo00
Viviana Rishe on Unsplash

If you loved this post, please follow us. We write about interesting and fun things to do, adventures, travel, and improving your lifestyle.

Read Next -

8 best places to chill out in Los Angeles.

5 Los Angeles restaurants that will make you feel like you're on holiday.

17 drive-in cinemas open in Los Angeles this weekend.

This California beach is one of the top 3 beaches in the United States.

Travel Bugs World

Travel Bugs World

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
99
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

Travel writers reporting on NewsBreak to help you improve your lifestyle. Having traveled to over 25 states in the U.S.A (& lived in 3), our goal is to give you ideas on ways to get more adventure and travel in your life and find interesting & fun things for you to do. Follow us for inspiring stories each week.

 https://www.travelbugsworld.com
