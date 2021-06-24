Washington Nationals | Yan Gomes' grand slam 

The Washington Nationals winning streak went to 5 games after this walk-off winner courtesy of Yan Gomes after Erick Fedde threw 7.0 innings of shutout baseball. That RISP hit by Gomes to drive in Juan Soto was the only run of the game, and the timing was perfect. The Nats had many opportunities to score runs in this game, but doubleplays killed them each time. This inning, Gomes had runners at the corners after Juan Soto led-off with a walk, and Ryan Zimmerman singled him to third base. With the Mets infield playing in, Gomes shot the ball over the third baseman’s head for the winner.