NBA Game Highlights

Brooklyn Nets | 2-pointer by Pat Connaughton

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Brooklyn Nets | 2-pointer by Pat Connaughton

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

NBASkySports

Milwaukee Bucks even series with Brooklyn Nets as Kyrie Irving injured

Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 34 points and 12 rebounds as the host Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 victory on Sunday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals over the Brooklyn Nets, who lost All-Star guard Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle. The series is tied at two games...
NBANBC New York

Nets Upgrade Harden to Questionable for Game 5 vs Bucks in Brooklyn

First they lost James Harden, then Kyrie Irving, then the Brooklyn Nets lost their lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals. But now they just might have Harden back. The Nets had listed Harden as out in their injury report Monday but upgraded him twice on Tuesday, first to doubtful and then to questionable. Irving won't play Tuesday because of the sprained right ankle he suffered in Game 4.
NBAchatsports.com

Brooklyn Nets upgrade ‘determined’ James Harden to doubtful

The Brooklyn Nets are dealing with injuries to two of their star players, but there is some optimism that James Harden could will his way back into the lineup. The team announced that Harden was upgraded from out to doubtful for Game 5. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Harden is “determined” to get cleared.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: The season now falls on the shoulders of Kevin Durant

The season for the Brooklyn Nets now falls on the shoulders of Kevin Durant. Minutes into Game 1, James Harden reaggravated a hamstring injury that had given him issues late in the regular season. He’s out indefinitely and there’s no clear timeline for his return to the lineup. Despite that injury, the Brooklyn Nets managed to win the first two games of their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBAAsbury Park Press

Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets Game 5 odds, picks and prediction

The Brooklyn Nets host the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals Tuesday with the series tied 2-2. Tip-off is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. Below, we analyze the Bucks vs. Nets odds and lines, with NBA picks and predictions. The Bucks are surging...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Puts On Historic Performance & Gives Brooklyn Nets 3-2 Lead Against Bucks

Halfway through June, the NBA playoffs are heating up more and more every day. The Phoenix Suns have solidified their spot in the Western Conference Finals, but the remaining six teams — the Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz, Atlanta Hawks, Philadephia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Brooklyn Nets — are still powering through some extremely competitive series. On Tuesday night, however, Kevin Durant delivered such an incredible playoff performance that it has convinced many NBA fans that he and his Brooklyn Nets are definitely headed to the Eastern Conference Finals, with or without the help of Kyrie Irving and James Harden.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: Kevin Durant goes nuclear to prove Giannis and Bucks are toast

Kyrie Irving didn’t play. James Harden, Joe Harris and Bruce Brown went a combined 4-of-26 from the field. The Brooklyn Nets were down by as many as 16 in the second half. But then came a legendary performance from Kevin Durant, who played all 48 minutes of a pivotal Game 5 to register an epic triple-double featuring 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. He went 16-of-23 from the field and 13-of-16 from the free throw line.
NBANBA

Brooklyn Nets Guard Kyrie Irving Named All-NBA Third Team

– The NBA announced tonight that Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was named to the 2020-21 All-NBA Third Team. It’s the third All-NBA honor for Irving, who was previously named All-NBA Second Team in 2018-19 with Boston and All-NBA Third Team in 2014-15 with Cleveland. In his second season in...
NBACBS Sports

Kevin Durant on game-tying 2-pointer that sent Nets-Bucks Game 7 to OT: 'My big ass foot stepped on the line'

For a moment, it looked as though Kevin Durant had won the Brooklyn Nets their second-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks on a 3-pointer over P.J. Tucker with only one second left on the game clock. Had the shot counted for three points, the Nets would have led the Bucks 110-109, and if Giannis Antetokounmpo had missed at the buzzer as he did in reality, Brooklyn would have won the game in regulation. But the officials called the shot a 2-pointer, which was later confirmed by replay. That only tied the score at 109 apiece, and the Bucks went on to win the game in overtime, 115-111.
NBAdailymagazine.news

Nets offseason preview: Four decisions facing Brooklyn

The 2020-21 playoff run for the Brooklyn Nets ended prematurely after getting eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks. Injuries to their stars left the Nets rotation extremely light, and they had a lot of trouble outscoring the Bucks without them out or limited. Despite the early exit, they should still be...
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pat Connaughton NBA Tracker: Eastern Conference Semifinals

For the second time in three years, Pat Connaughton and the Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the NBA Eastern Conference finals. In a hard-fought seven-game series against the second-seeded Brooklyn Nets, Connaughton tied with Bryn Forbes as the Bucks’ leading bench scorer for the series at 4.6 points a game. His 3.6 rebounds a game were the most in the series for out of the three bench players who played in all seven contests.
NBASports Illustrated

The Crossover: How Should the Brooklyn Nets Handle this Offseason?

The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the second round of the NBA playoffs. The Nets were the favorites to win the Eastern Conference before injuries to James Harden and Kyrie Irving derailed their playoff run. Looking forward to the 2022 season, how should the Nets move forward? The Crossover's Chris Mannix, Rohan Nadkarni, and Howard Beck share how they believe the Nets should prepare for next season.
NBAchatsports.com

NY Knicks: 2 players NY could steal away from the Brooklyn Nets

New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, National Basketball Association, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, New York, James Harden, Jeff Green. NY Knicks, Joe Harris, Bruce Brown (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) So it’s official…it’s now impossible for the state of New York to win an NBA title this year because both...