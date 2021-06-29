Woman Hit in the Head During Glen Burnie Home Invasion; Suspect Not Found

Anne Arundel County Police have not found the person responsible for a Glen Burnie home invasion that left one women injured.

On June 14, 2021, at approximately 8:59 p.m., officers responded to the Fire Station located on Crain Highway in Glen Burnie for a walk-in assault call. The female victim advised she took items from her apartment on the 400 block of Hiddenbrook Drive to her parked vehicle.





Upon return to her apartment she was hit in the head from behind by an unknown male suspect. The victim suffered a minor head injury and was treated by fire personnel and released from the fire house.





The suspect then forced his way into the apartment, ransacked the residence and then fled in an unknown direction. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.





The suspect is described a Black male, approximately 6'00" tall, wearing black clothing and mask. Eastern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6145.





