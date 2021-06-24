Brooklyn Nets | Giannis Antetokounmpo rises to block the shot

On Tuesday night, the Brooklyn Nets returned home for the fifth game in the Eastern Conference Semifinals playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, and the game turned out to be one of the most important matchups in the 2021 playoffs as well as one of the most historic NBA playoff games of all time. Kevin Durant played all 48 minutes of Game 5 against the Bucks and notched a record-setting playoff triple-double with 49 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists, which ultimately led the Brooklyn Nets to a six-point win.