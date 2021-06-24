Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA Game Highlights

Brooklyn Nets | Giannis Antetokounmpo rises to block the shot

Posted by 
NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pn6R1_0aVVVxVn00

Giannis Antetokounmpo rises to block the shot, 06/15/2021

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

Los Angeles
1K+
Followers
804
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets news: James Harden sends stern warning to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks after taking down Celtics

The dust hasn’t even settled on the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round victory over the Boston Celtics and James Harden already has his eyes set on the challenge ahead. After the Nets impressively took down the Celtics in Game 5 on Tuesday to clinch the series, Harden made it abundantly clear in his postgame interview that Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Bucks are on his mind (h/t Malika Andrews of ESPN):
NBACBS Sports

Bucks-Nets: Giannis Antetokounmpo says Kevin Durant is 'the best player in the world' after Game 7 showdown

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to a wild 115-111 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in Game 7 of their second-round series on Saturday, but it took all 40 of his points to hold off the home team because of yet another brilliant performance from Kevin Durant. The Brooklyn star scored 48 points, the most ever in a Game 7, and at the end of regulation, he came one toe short of sending the Nets to the Eastern Conference finals by hitting a long jumper that counted for only two points because he was just barely inside of the arc.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson’s Reaction To Bucks Win Over Nets Is Going Viral

NBA legend Magic Johnson gave the basketball world another one of his famous “obvious” tweets on Friday afternoon. Almost a full day after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 86-83 in Game 3, the former Lakers superstar/president revealed his not-so-scathing take on the matchup. “The Milwaukee Bucks were led...
NBACBS Sports

Nets vs. Bucks score, takeaways: Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo help Milwaukee force a Game 7

We have another Game 7 on our hands. The Milwaukee Bucks led wire-to-wire to defeat the Brooklyn Nets 104-89 to keep their championship hopes alive. Kevin Durant put up big numbers again as he finished the loss with 32 points and 11 rebounds to lead the way for the Nets. His standout effort wasn't enough though as Milwaukee's big three of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday combined for 89 points, 35 rebounds and 13 assists to avoid being eliminated on their home floor.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

CJ McCollum Shades Giannis Antetokounmpo After Bucks Blow 17-Point Lead To Nets

On Tuesday night, the Brooklyn Nets returned home for the fifth game in the Eastern Conference Semifinals playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, and the game turned out to be one of the most important matchups in the 2021 playoffs as well as one of the most historic NBA playoff games of all time. Kevin Durant played all 48 minutes of Game 5 against the Bucks and notched a record-setting playoff triple-double with 49 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists, which ultimately led the Brooklyn Nets to a six-point win.
NBAlatestnewspost.com

Nets-Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo is not that guy, and Mike Budenholzer is not that coach

Let’s get this straight right off the top: The Milwaukee Bucks did not choke in their crushing Game 5 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, a game which they led by as many as 17 points. They got beat by Kevin Durant, who is so much better than the best the Bucks have to offer that it doesn’t even matter that Kyrie Irving is out and James Harden is basically down a leg.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: Kevin Durant goes nuclear to prove Giannis and Bucks are toast

Kyrie Irving didn’t play. James Harden, Joe Harris and Bruce Brown went a combined 4-of-26 from the field. The Brooklyn Nets were down by as many as 16 in the second half. But then came a legendary performance from Kevin Durant, who played all 48 minutes of a pivotal Game 5 to register an epic triple-double featuring 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. He went 16-of-23 from the field and 13-of-16 from the free throw line.
NBAnewsbrig.com

Kevin Durant completely overshadows Giannis Antetokounmpo

As Kevin Durant willed the Nets into the lead in the fourth quarter, hitting from inside and outside, Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t have as many answers. A terrific game by the Greek Freak was spoiled by a final quarter not befitting of a player named All-NBA first team earlier in the night.
NBABrew Hoop

Initiator or Finisher: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Balancing Act vs. Brooklyn

The Milwaukee Bucks are staring their season’s end straight in the eyes, but I keep thinking back to this exchange between Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game Four. Already, it seems like a lifetime ago. Middleton’s mini gesture is easy to miss, but spoke plenty about the state of...
NBAInternational Business Times

Kevin Durant vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: Who Is The Wealthier NBA Star?

Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo both rake in millions each year from their NBA deals and sponsorships. The Brooklyn Nets star has a net worth of $170 million. Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is often pitted against the Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant in terms of abilities on the court. But how do they stack up against each other in terms of wealth?
NBACBS Sports

Bucks-Nets Game 7 predictions: Experts slightly favor Kevin Durant, host Brooklyn over Giannis-led Milwaukee

So much has happened in the second-round series between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks: a transcendent individual performance, some inexplicably ugly offense, two terrible injuries, several nail-biters, a profoundly brutal blowout, an extraordinary comeback and everything in between. Trying to predict what might happen in Saturday's Game 7 is something of a fool's errand, but CBS Sports' team of NBA writers gave it a shot anyway.
NBAstateofpress.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks stand tall to force Game 7 vs the Nets

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks remained alive in the battle for the Eastern Conference Finals. Antetokounmpo went for 30 points and 17 rebounds, leading the Bucks to the 89-104 win in Game 6 vs the Brooklyn Nets. Khris Middleton had a game-high 38 points for the winners, whereas Kevin Durant posted 32 points for the losing squad.
NBAfortyeightminutes.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks to a huge series win over the Brooklyn Nets

This series went back and forth. Each team winning on their home court throughout the first 6 games of the series. The Bucks knew what they had to do in game 7 since the Nets had home-court advantage. To the surprise of many, the Bucks delivered. The Bucks defeated the Nets 115-111 in Overtime. They were blessed by the Basketball Gods in regulation. Kevin Durant of the Nets hit a turnaround jumper with his toes on the three-point line. If he gets his toes on the line we are talking about a different outcome here. Even Khris Middleton stated this from the Bucks.