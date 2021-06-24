Brooklyn Nets | Giannis Antetokounmpo rises to block the shot

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to a wild 115-111 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in Game 7 of their second-round series on Saturday, but it took all 40 of his points to hold off the home team because of yet another brilliant performance from Kevin Durant. The Brooklyn star scored 48 points, the most ever in a Game 7, and at the end of regulation, he came one toe short of sending the Nets to the Eastern Conference finals by hitting a long jumper that counted for only two points because he was just barely inside of the arc.