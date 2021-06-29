Annapolis Police: Group of Juveniles Assault Man During Attempted Robbery on Madison Street

A group of juveniles assaulted a man during an attempted strong arm robbery on Madison Street, according to the Annapolis Police.

On June 7, 2021, at approximately 8:11pm, officers responded to the area of Madison and Brashears Streets for a reported attempted strong arm robbery that had just occurred. Officers met with the victim who advised that he was approached by a group of juveniles. One of the juveniles reportedly demanded money and when the victim refused, he was assaulted.

The group fled the area on foot prior to officers arriving. One of the suspected juveniles was located nearby and identified by the victim. That juvenile was detained and later released to his mother.

Detectives responded and assumed this investigation. The victim was not seriously hurt during the incident.