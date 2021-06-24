Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Chicago White Sox | Tony LaRusa on Madrigal's surgery

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xoG41_0aVNJp1r00

Tony LaRusa comments on Nick Madrigal's surgery on torn hamstring and discusses potential replacement players at second base

ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

Nick Madrigal
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 3 trade packages for Adam Frazier checkmate AL Central

The Chicago White Sox has had a tremendous amount of bad luck in 2021. Injuries have piled up and it is unknown how far they can go if they just let it be with what they have left. With how good their pitching has been so far this year, they should probably consider it the first full season of their current championship window.
MLBsanjosesun.com

White Sox 2B Nick Madrigal (hamstring) out for season

Chicago White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal will miss the rest of the season following surgery Tuesday to repair his torn right hamstring. The team said Madrigal, 23, should be ready in time for spring training in 2022. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 draft, Madrigal batted .305...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox get brutal injury update on second baseman Nick Madrigal

Awful news has come in for the Chicago White Sox, as stud second baseman Nick Madrigal has been ruled out for the rest of the season. The worst fears have arrived for Chicago White Sox fans when it comes to standout second baseman Nick Madrigal. Earlier this month, Madrigal went down with a serious hamstring injury, but the hope was that he’d be able to return potentially this fall. However, that won’t be the case.
MLBsoxmachine.com

White Sox rule out Nick Madrigal for 2021, but Eloy JIménez is in play

The White Sox’s late-season roster picture gained some clarity over the past couple days, for better or for worse. In the loss column, the White Sox officially declared Nick Madrigal done for the season. He underwent surgery to repair the proximal tendon tears in his right hamstring, eliminating his chances of returning in 2021. That seemed to be the most likely outcome based on the tenor of Rick Hahn’s comments, although everybody involved waited a few days before confirming the course.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Ryan Burr’s bold offseason prediction resurfaces

Ryan Burr made a bold proclamation on Twitter a few months ago. After his performance on Wednesday afternoon, he is taking the first steps to make it come true. When Tony La Russa called on Ryan Burr in the tenth inning of a tie game against the Tampa Bay Rays, many fans were scratching their heads. The Chicago White Sox still had Liam Hendriks available and the heart of Rays order was due up.
MLBChicago Sun-Times

If Tony La Russa’s White Sox are going to win it all, they’ll have to be a lot like his last team

On June 19, 2011, Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols reached to his left for a wide throw just as the Royals’ Wilson Betemit, a speedy 220-pounder tasting an infield hit, began to lunge for the bag. In the sudden quiet of Busch Stadium, Pujols — a three-time MVP and the greatest hitter St. Louis had known since Stan Musial — dropped his glove, staggered halfway to the home dugout and crumbled to the grass with a broken wrist.
MLBPosted by
1440 WROK

Former White Sox Doesn’t Think Baseball Has A Sticky Stuff Problem

One of our all-time favorite guests, Greg Pryor, joined the show to talk about the biggest story in baseball right now. Major League Baseball is in a bit of a pickle. Pretty much everyone in the game was aware that pitchers have been using foreign substances on the ball for decades to get a better grip on the ball. It has always been against the rules but everyone, players, managers, and umpires, has let it slide for a few reasons. The main reason seems to be "it's been going on for decades, why stop it now?" That at least seemed to be the umpire's stance. Hitters had another, very reasonable, explanation why. They felt that if a pitcher has control of the ball, he has control of where it gets thrown. They didn't want guys throwing 100 MPH to lose control up and into their faces.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: June 26

In a game in Cleveland, the White Sox became the first team to ever have names sewn on to the backs of the uniforms. Knowing who was playing didn’t help them, though; they were shut out, 2-0, on the afternoon. The White Sox returned to the idea of names on...
MLBnumberfire.com

Jake Lamb hitting sixth in White Sox's Saturday lineup

Chicago White Sox utility-man Jake Lamb is starting in Saturday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Lamb will operate left field after Andrew Vaughn was rested on Saturday afternoon. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Logan Gilbert, our models project Lamb to score 8.5 FanDuel points at the salary of...
MLBTraverse City Record-Eagle

Crawford takes 11-game hit streak into matchup with White Sox

Seattle Mariners (40-37, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (44-31, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-4, 5.10 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (6-2, 3.87 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Mitch Haniger and the Mariners will take...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jose Abreu: June swoon continues

Abreu went 0-for-3 and was hit by a pitch in Friday's 9-3 loss to Seattle. Abreu, one of the game's most consistent offensive forces, has struggled during the month of June, hitting just .173 with seven RBI over 20 games. That has led manager Tony La Russa to wonder if the slugger is healthy, according to Scott Merkin of MLB.com. "There's 'hurt' and 'sore,' you know? It sure seems to me he's dealing with some pain issues that he wants to play through," La Russa said of Abreu. "We're going to talk to him about it. There's still three-plus months to go." The manager made clear he was using "observational analytics" when talking about Abreu, so nothing has been decided as of yet.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Shifts to first base

Grandal is starting at first base and batting cleanup in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mariners. Grandal caught the final the final six innings of Saturday's suspended game, so he'll move to first base after going 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly, a walk and a run. Zack Collins will work behind the plate in the nightcap.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Alex McRae: Outrighted off 40-man roster

McRae was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. McRae made a pair of major-league relief appearances in the first half of May, allowing one run in two innings of work. He's been pitching for Charlotte since getting set down in mid-May and will continue to do so, though he's now one step further from returning to the big leagues. The move clears a spot for Jace Fry (back) to return from the 60-day injured list.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Earns 20th save

Hendricks recorded the final two outs to earn a save over the White Sox in Sunday's Game 2 victory. He struck out one batter. Hendricks was tagged with a loss in the first game but bounced back immediately to pick up a save in the second contest. He's now 20-for-23 in save chances with a 2.18 ERA through 32 innings this season. He's converted 16 of his last 17 chances and owns a 1.19 ERA since the start of May.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Ryan Burr: Opens game with scoreless outing

Burr threw two perfect innings as the opener in a win during Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against Seattle. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision. Burr was impressive in his first start of the season, needing 27 pitches to roll through two clean innings. In 10.2 innings of work this season, the 27-year-old has allowed just one hit and has yet to give up a run. He has a win and a hold since he was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte in late May.