Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB Game Highlights

New York Yankees | Boone on Severino's groin strain

Posted by 
MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sPrUq_0aVMm8Ul00

Yankees manager Aaron Boone discusses Luis Severino suffering a groin strain in a rehab start and how this delays his return to the Majors

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Luis Severino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rehab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBNew York Post

Luis Severino’s Yankees return delayed at least a month by new injury

BUFFALO — Luis Severino was diagnosed with a low grade 2 groin strain, which will delay his return to the Yankees rotation by a month, Aaron Boone said Tuesday. “We’d hoped to get him back at the end of this month,’’ Boone said before the Yankees‘ 6-5 victory over the Blue Jays at Sahlen Field. “That’s on hold as he has to get that right over the next couple of weeks.”
MLBchatsports.com

Sliding New York Yankees 'need to step it up,' manager Aaron Boone says

The New York Yankees' struggles continued on Sunday, this time a 7-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, and manager Aaron Boone said afterwards that it's time for the team to "step it up." "We're going to find out what character we're made of," Boone said. "We're clearly in the midst...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Luis Severino's return pushed back a month due to groin strain

The Yankees were inside a month from getting Luis Severino back in the rotation, but now that return has been pushed back another month. Aaron Boone told reporters on Tuesday that Severino suffered a low grade two groin strain in his rehab start with High-A Hudson Valley on Saturday, which an MRI revealed, and it will be an added month onto his originally anticipated return from Tommy John surgery.
MLBelitesportsny.com

ESNY’s State of the New York Yankees: Triple plays and turnarounds

The New York Yankees turned in a strong week against two strong opponents. Triple plays might also have been involved!. One week ago, I suggested that fans should unplug from the New York Yankees. The team’s offense was frustrating and bordered on unwatchable. The pitching, no matter how good, was meaningless without run support. With Toronto and Oakland on tap, could things get any worse?
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees provide somewhat optimistic Luis Severino injury update

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Luis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees tries to pick off Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros (not pictured) during the second inning in game three of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
MLBbuffalonynews.net

Yankees RHP Luis Severino out another month after groin injury

The wait for a healthy Luis Severino continues for the New York Yankees. And that wait will get even longer. Already recovering from Tommy John surgery and seemingly close to a return to the mound for the first time since the 2019 season, the two-time All-Star right-hander's comeback will be delayed at least another month because of a groin injury he suffered over the weekend.
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankee Top 10s: The best Yankee relievers throughout history

In the past, I’ve done about every New York Yankees Top 10s, that there could be. From the best pitchers, catchers, infielders, outfielders, to the best and worst acquisitions. One area that I have not addressed is the best Yankee relievers of all time. Over the years, the definition of reliever has been blurred. What was a closer in the 70s might be considered a middle reliever now. Most of the great relievers with the Yankees have been set-up men and closers. Here are my arbitrary selections for the top 10 relievers.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Latest on Yankees’ Luis Severino injury | How long will he miss?

BUFFALO — The Yankees will have to wait at least late July or early August for the return of right-hander Luis Severino. Doctors diagnosed Severino with a low Grade 2 groin strain, manager Aaron Boone told reporters before Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jays at Sahlen Field. Introducing Yankees Insider:...
MLBwmleader.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone on Blue Jays pitcher Ross Stripling’s controversial comments

On Carton & Roberts, the guys chat with Yankees manager Aaron Boone. They ask Boone about Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ross Stripling’s comments that Giancarlo Stanton doesn’t hustle down the line and that’s why he was mad about teammate Joe Panik’s error. Boone was unaware of the comment but said Stripling should worry about not showing up his teammate before criticizing Stanton. Watch more Carton & Roberts: https://sny.tv/shows/wfan-carton-and-roberts-sny-tv-simulcast About Carton & Roberts: Craig Carton spent a decade on WFAN mornings, Evan Roberts spent a dozen years in the midday…and now, they’re together in the afternoons on SNY! About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area’s professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 replacements the Yankees could hire if they fire Aaron Boone

The New York Yankees may have no choice but to move on from Aaron Boone after this season. In a season full of nothing but expectations, Aaron Boone’s 2021 New York Yankees keep coming up painfully short this year. The 2003 ALCS Game 7 hero replaced World Series-winning manager Joe...
MLBstockmarketpioneer.com

Yankees’ struggles on players, not Aaron Boone

BUFFALO — Aaron Judge said Aaron Boone never should have been under fire, despite the team’s poor play throughout much of the season, and credited the manager with the recent turnaround. Asked about the blame directed toward Boone, especially after the Yankees dropped a pair of games in Philadelphia over...
MLBAsbury Park Press

New York Yankees, Oakland A's announce Friday night lineups

The New York Yankees and Oakland A's begin a three-game series on Friday night in the Bronx. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network. New York:After a key homer, a big catch and another triple play, the Yankees...
MLBempiresportsmedia.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone raves about Gary Sanchez’s turnaround

Gary Sanchez is one of the most polarizing players on the New York Yankees, but when he’s playing well, there might not be a better catcher in baseball. It is difficult to find elite hitting catchers at the major league level, and Sanchez offers that when on a hot streak, similar to what he’s produced over the past few weeks.
MLBamericanpeoplenews.com

Yankees Place Zack Britton, Wandy Peralta On Injured List, Recall Albert Abreu, Brooks Kriske

Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Zack Britton is heading back to the injured list, per Lindsey Adler of The Athletic (via Twitter). A back issue has landed Wandy Peralta on the injured list as well, while Albert Abreu and Brooks Kriske will be recalled and available out of the bullpen tonight, per Erik Boland of Newsday Sports and MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch (Twitter links).
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Severino: Sprints on field Thursday

Severino (elbow/groin) ran full sprints Thursday, Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated reports. Severino is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery, but the importance of his ability to sprint is tied to the Grade 2 groin strain he suffered during a minor-league rehab appearance June 12. The injury has held back his rehab assignment, so he'll need to be fully recovered before he can return to game action and continue to build up his arm. The right-hander is unlikely to return to the big club until August.