These 10 Items Are Still on Sale After Prime Day—Here’s What to Buy

Get your wallets ready because it’s the last day of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Whether you want to snag high-quality cookware that’s gotten the approval of Ina Garten or appliances from the TikTok-famous Dash , there are plenty of October Prime Day deals to shop and we’ve rounded up the best of the best.

For instance, looking to shop TVs? No need to wait for Black Friday! Amazon is offering discounts on smart TVs to enhance your viewing experience. Plus, you can stream over one million movies and TV episodes across platforms you already love like Disney+, Prime Video, and Netflix. The possibilities are endless.

Like Amazon Prime Day , all the incredible deals available now are for Prime members, If you’re not a member just yet, be sure to sign up HERE to take advantage of all the great Amazon Early Access deals you can score until midnight.

We’ve highlighted the best deals happening now during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale . Check those out below.

A “Botox in a Bottle” Cream — 50% Off

As we get older, we like to look at Botox — and better yet, the cheaper Botox alternatives in the world. Per the top Amazon review , this customer calls it “natural Botox in a bottle” saying, “I almost don’t want to write this review because I would like to keep this my own little secret… This product is like Botox in a bottle for me. All of my fine lines disappeared within three days of starting to use this product.” And somehow, the Organic Hylauronic Acid Serum is still on for a whopping 50 percent off after Prime Day, retailing now for just $15.

Buy: Organic Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face $7, originally $15

New Balance Women’s 411 V1 Training Shoe – 40% Off

Need a pair of fresh white sneakers? These classic New Balance sneakers with over 8,500 five-star reviews is beloved by shoppers for being ultra-comfy and supportive, it feels like you’re walking on “clouds.” It’s originally $70, but during Prime Early Access, you can snag a pair for just over $40. Amazing!

New Balance Women's 411 V1 Training Shoe$42, Originally $70





Buy now



Le Creuset Alternative — 20% Off

You don’t need a $400 Le Creuset Dutch oven when you can shop this dupe on sale for just $40 . The pot is a dead-ringer for the more expensive alternative and will look equally as good sitting on your stovetop. It comes in 3-quart, 5-quart, 7-quart size options, but only the smallest size is discounted. But if you don’t mind dropping some extra bucks, then a Le Creuset cast iron oven is 20 percent off right now too.

Buy: Crock-Pot Artisan Round Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, 3-Quart $40, originally $50

Fire Stick — 50% Off

Get your streaming on with the beloved Fire Stick that offers every service you could imagine, from Prime Video (of course) to Hulu, Disney+ and Netflix. You can even add on additional apps of your favorite news channels to watch your go-to morning show on-demand, too. For a limited time, you can shop the Fire Stick for 50 percent off at just $25 .

Buy: Fire TV Stick 4K $25, originally $50

Smart TV — $120 Off

There is a bunch of smart TVs still marked down massively post-Prime Day, so snag a TV deal while it lasts. This budget-friendly one is $120 off !

Buy: Amazon Fire TV 50 $350, originally $470

Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush — $100 Off

Dental care was a trending category during Prime Day, and if you weren’t able to nab the popular Crest whitening strips then we have the next best item. This high-tech electric toothbrush features Bluetooth connection, offers daily personal coaching through A.I. technology, and instantly recognizes your brushing style all for 50 percent off.

Buy: Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush $100, originally $200

TikTok-Famous Dash Appliances — 21% Off

Dash appliances are always top items to score during Prime Day, and luckily they’re still on sale. The air fryer is on sale for over 20 percent off.

Buy: Dash Tasti-Crisp Digital Air Fryer $63, originally $80

Laneige W ater Sleeping Mask Overnight Gel – 30% Off

If you love the cult-fave Lip Sleeping Mask from Laneige, you’re going to love the Water Sleeping Mask . It feels super cool and refreshing on the skin, goes on real smooth, and does an amazing job at keeping your skin hydrated. It’s no wonder reviewers call it their “holy grail.” As someone with highly sensitive and reactive skin, Laneige is one of the few brands that doesn’t cause any reactions, and that includes this product. Highly recommend, especially now that it’s on sale for just $20.

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask Overnight Gel$20, Originally $29





Buy now



Roomba — 15% Off

Another top Prime Day item is still discounted after the official sale. You save $50 right now on this smart robot vacuum , which even works with Alexa so you don’t have to lift a finger.

Buy: iRobot Roomba i3 EVO (3150) Robot Vacuum $299, originally $349.99

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet — 33% Off

This pan has been flying off the virtual shelves since we first wrote about it being on sale . And lucky for you, this skillet is 30 percent off . This pre-seasoned skillet makes cooking a breeze thanks to its heat retention and even heating. In case you didn’t know, Lodge is Ina Garten-approved.

Buy: iRobot Roomba i3 EVO (3150) Robot Vacuum $21, originally $30

23andMe Kits — $120 Off

Have you always been curious about those DNA test kits, but have never taken the plunge due to price? Well, today you can save an extra $21 off 23andMe when you click on the online coupon. This deal will undoubtedly lead you to new discoveries about yourself, your family and your ancestry.

Buy: 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle $110, originally $229

Before you go, check out Garten’s best dinner recipes below: