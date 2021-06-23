Platinum Equity To Acquire McGraw Hill From Apollo Funds (APO) For $4.5 Billion
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Platinum Equity announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire McGraw Hill, a global leader in educational content and digital platforms, from funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) for a purchase price of approximately $4.5 billion.www.streetinsider.com