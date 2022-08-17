Wednesday on Netflix — cast, plot, trailer, first looks and all about the Addams Family spin-off

Wednesday on Netflix is on its way! She’s creepy and she’s kooky, mysterious and spooky and now Wednesday Addams is back for her own show. Wednesday is directed by Tim Burton and starring YOU actress Jenna Ortega in the title role, while Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán play Wednesday's famous parents, Gomez and Morticia Addams. Other famous actors include Gwendoline Christie and even the film version's star Christina Ricci (see below for their brand new characters to the franchise). The eight-part comedy-drama series will show the iconic character from The Addams Famil y in a whole new light.

Wednesday on Netflix delves into the titular figure’s days as a student at the Nevermore Academy in the small town of Jericho where she has both friends and enemies! She has to navigate new, and very tangled, relationships, master her emerging psychic ability and thwart a monstrous killing spree that’s terrorized the local school. And if that weren’t enough to contend with, Wednesday must also solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wednesday on Netflix…

There’s no release date for Wednesday on Netflix yet. We think the eight-part series could be released in 2022 (Halloween feels like a good slot), although for now Netflix just says that the show is "coming soon".

Who's ready for Wednesday on Netflix? (Image credit: Netflix)

Is there a trailer for Wednesday on Netflix?

Yes Netflix has finally released a full-length trailer which shows Wednesday starting off at the Nancy Reagan High School (complete with the late former First Lady's statue) where she's called a freak by the water polo team, but she soon unleashes a piranha attack in the pool! She gets expelled and her parents Morticia and Gomez take her off to the Nevermore Academy. Take a look below...

The first look at Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams was in the official teaser trailer. Not only do we see the infamous Addams kid, but also the family's trusty companion Thing — a live severed hand. Give this teaser a watch below...

This is in addition to another previous teaser that saw Thing warn everyone of a grave danger coming.

Wednesday on Netflix cast — Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Netflix has already shared a picture of excited Jenna Ortega posing with the script on social media. On Instagram, Jenna wrote: "New Chapter. I hope I can do Wednesday Addams justice."

Jenna is best known for her role as Ellie Alves in the second series of Netflix psychological thriller YOU . Ellie was a tech-savvy teen in the series, which starred Penn Badgley as an obsessive serial killer and bookstore clerk Joe Goldberg.

Jenna had played a young Jane in the cult show Jane The Virgin and took a leading role in the 2015 series Richie Rich , starring as Richie’s gold-digging best friend Darcy. She went on to play Harley Diaz in Stuck In The Middle and was in the horror movie The Babysitter: Killer Queen as well as Yes Day . She’s also voiced Brooklyn in the animation Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous and won critical acclaim for her performance in high school drama The Fallout .

Take a first look at Jenna as. Wednesday with the rest of her Addams Family, including Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, in the recently released Netflix black and white picture below...

All the new Addams family members assembled for Wednesday on Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

Jenny Ortega with Penn Badgley in Netflix thriller YOU. (Image credit: Netflix)

Wednesday on Netflix cast — Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Luis Guzmán is playing Wednesday's father Gomez Addams. Luis is best known for his appearances in the movies Traffic , Code Black , Boogie Nights , Magnolia and How to Make It in America .

Catherine Zeta-Jones plays Wednesday's mother Morticia Addams. Catherine is married to Hollywood star Michael Douglas and became famous for the British series The Darling Buds of May before going on to make a name in Hollywood for movies such as The Mask of Zorro , Entrapment and Chicago, for which she won an Academy Award in 2002.

We're also hoping super-shaggy Cousin Itt might make an appearance. We'll of course update with more casting news as we get it.

Meanwhile, take a look at Luis and Catherine as Morticia and Gomez below...

Creepy! Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Luis Guzmán as Morticia Addams with husband Gomez. (Image credit: Netflix)

Catherine Zeta-Jones (here with husband Michael Douglas) will play Morticia Addams in Wednesday on Netflix. (Image credit: Getty)

'Wednesday' star Luis Guzmán plays Gomez Addams. (Image credit: Getty)

Wednesday on Netflix cast — who else is starring

Other Wednesday stars include Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth in Game Of Thrones ) playing Larissa Weems, principal of the supernatural school Nevermore Academy, who holds a long-time grudge against her former classmate Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones, see above).

Issac Ordonez can be seen as Wednesday's brother Pugsley Addams, while Victor Dorobantu is the famously hairy and bespectacled Thing and George Burcea plays the family's overly tall servant Lurch.

Thora Birch ( The Walking Dead ) was playing Tamara Novak but left the show due to personal reasons. We know Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday Addams in the film franchise, has been signed up for a part as revealed by Deadline , but it's not yet announced if she is actually replacing Thora as Tamara or has a new mysterious role. Tamara is a staff member at Nevermore Academy with a focus on botanical classes who's also Wednesday’s "dorm mother."

Mank star Jamie McShane is playing Sheriff Donovan Galpin, who's always had an issue with Nevermore Academy plus a long-held vendetta against former student there Gomez Addams. Hunter Doohan of Your Honor fame plays the Sheriff's son Tyler Galpin, a local who becomes good friends with Wednesday Addams. Tyler has a troubled relationship with his father.

The local therapist in Jericho is Dr. Valerie Kinbott, played by Riki Lindhome ( Knives Out ). She takes a particular interest in her newest patient Wednesday Addams.

As for the students at Nevermore Academy, Joy Sunday ( Dear White People ) plays popular student Bianca Barclay, who comes from a long line of Sirens with a mesmerizing power to persuade. Percy Hynes White ( The Gifted ) is charismatic and supernaturally artistic student Xavier Thorpe, who comes from a wealthy family thanks to his celebrity psychic father. Georgie Farmer ( Treadstone ) is Ajax Petropolis, a shy and awkward Nevermore Academy student who's also a Gorgon. He's very anxious about looking anyone in the eye.

Moosa Mostafa from Nativity Rocks! plays quirky student Eugene Ottinger who is president of the school’s bee-keeping club. Emma Myers ( Girl in the Basement ) stars as Enid Sinclair, Wednesday’s Californian roommate at Nevermore Academy who hails from a pack of San Francisco Werewolves. Naomi J. Ogawa ( Skylin3s ) is playing vampire Yoko Tanaka, one of the cool kids at Nevermore Academy.

Also look out for Tommie Earl Jenkins (Mayor Walker), Iman Marson (Lucas Walker), William Houston (Joseph Crackstone), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Santiago), Oliver Watson (Kent), Calum Ross (Rowan) and Johnna Dias Watson (Divina).

Gwendoline Christie plays Nevermore principal Larissa Weems in 'Wednesday'. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Wednesday on Netflix, Thora Birch was playing Tamara Novak but left the show for personal reasons. (Image credit: Getty)

Where Wednesday on Netflix is set

Netflix has announced that in Wednesday the Nevermore Academy — a very unique boarding school — will be set in deepest New England.

Wednesday on Netflix — director Tim Burton

Although director Tim Burton is a household name when it comes to movies, this is his first directorial foray into television. However, he’s more than used to dealing with dark material having directed Batman (1989) Edward Scissorhands (1990), The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), Corpse Bride (2005) and Alice Through the Looking Glass in 2016. He’s also behind Sleepy Hollow and Charlie and The Chocolate Factory with Johnny Depp, Beetlejuice and Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.

More about The Addams Family show and other TV adaptations

Starting life as a cartoon strip, drawn by illustrator Charles Addams, the family was first brought to life on screen in a regular sitcom The Addams Family that ran from 1964 until 1966. This starred Lisa Loring as Wednesday alongside Carolyn Jones, John Astin and Jackie Coogan. Following on from the 1960s show, two animated series featuring the quirky family aired in 1973 and 1992. The live-action series The New Addams Family ran from 1998 to 2001, starring Glenn Taranto and Ellie Harvie. 2019 saw another animation The Addams Family , with Charlize Theron and Snoop Dogg lending their voices. There was also a Broadway and West End musical of the show in 2010.

The Addams Family TV series (with Wednesday, front left) was huge in the 1960s. (Image credit: Alamy)

Those who’ve played Wednesday Addams before...

Lisa Loring first brought Wednesday to life as a 6-year-old in the original 1960s series. Cindy Henderson played her in the 1970s adaptation while Christina Ricci made the death-obsessed character a phenomenon in the 1991 movie. Chloe Grace Moretz lent her voice to Wednesday in the 2019 animated film.

Lisa Loring as the first Wednesday. (Image credit: Alamy)

Christina Ricci as Wednesday in The Addams Family movie. (Image credit: Alamy)

The Addams Family movies

The spooky crew made it to the big screen in 1991 with The Addams Family movie, starring Anjelica Huston as Morticia, Raul Julia as her besotted husband Gomez and Christopher Lloyd as Uncle Fester. The sequel Addams Family Values was released two years later.

