Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

College Student Eligibility for Child Tax Credit: Don’t Miss Your $500 Payment Next Month

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 6 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zSB7f_0aV1sWaC00

The payments from the Child Tax Credit portion of the American Rescue Plan will start hitting bank accounts in the next month.

See: Child Tax Benefits Will Start Hitting Accounts July 15
Find: You May Want to Opt Out of Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments – Here’s Why

The credit is largely for parents with children under 6 years of age, as they are the only eligible group for the full benefit amount of $3,600. This does not mean, however, that only parents of younger children will be eligible for all of the benefits entirely.

The Child Tax Credit will provide a one-time payment of up to $500 for 18-year-olds and those aged 19-24 who are full-time college students. For example, if you have two children who are both in college, you could receive up to an extra $1,000 in child tax credit benefit. During a year when expenses were tight for almost all American households, every bit counts.

More: Child Tax Credit Payment Schedule Is Out Now – Here’s When You’ll Get Your Money

If your adjusted gross income is $75,000 or less as a single filer, $112,500 as a head of household or $150,000 filing jointly, you will get the full $500 for each eligible child who is a college student. If your income is higher than the income threshold, your payments will begin to phase out and decrease by $50 for every $1,000 of income over the threshold. These thresholds apply for each age group and for each varying benefit amount.

If you do not normally file a tax return, or claim “non-filer” status, you can still receive these benefits. The IRS has set up specific portals for these individuals to input their information and register for child tax credit availability. This specific portal is said to be up and running by the end of this week or next. The portals can be found here .

Related: New Details Are Here On The Child Tax Credit Portals – This is Why You Need to Use Them
Discover: Your 2021 Baby Makes You Eligible for the Child Tax Credit

Those who are eligible will not need to do anything further in order to receive their child tax credit benefit.

More From GOBankingRates:

Last updated: June 15, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : College Student Eligibility for Child Tax Credit: Don’t Miss Your $500 Payment Next Month

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
37K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Student#Tax Benefits#The Child Tax Credit#The American Rescue Plan#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
IRS
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Low-income Americans can now register for expanded child tax credit

(CNN) — Low-income American families who don't typically file tax returns can now register to receive the enhanced child tax credit, which will start going out next month. The Internal Revenue Service unveiled a sign-up tool on its website Monday that will allow users to provide the necessary information about their households and, if they choose, about their bank accounts so the agency can directly deposit the funds.
Income TaxPosted by
CBS Chicago

Child Tax Credit: When Will Your Check Arrive?

) — When will your first advance Child Tax Credit check arrive? That may just depend on how your last stimulus check or tax refund arrived. On July 15, the Internal Revenue Service will begin sending millions of parents monthly payments for the updated Credit. Those payments are a product of the American Rescue Plan passed back in March. The amount will depend on household income and the number of children in the household. Its arrival date should be next Thursday if the IRS has your latest bank account information and has issued direct deposits in the past. If you receive stimulus checks and tax refunds by mail, it will depend on the vagaries of the U.S. mail system.
Income TaxPosted by
Audacy

IRS child tax credit portal open to unenroll and check eligibility

The deadline to unenroll from the child tax credit program was Monday night, that’s if you are eligible and prefer to receive a lump sum refund check after you file. If you did not unenroll you’ll still receive a July payment but the deadline to stop an August payment is August 2nd. IRS Spokesperson Aaron Wiley said you can do so at the Child Tax Credit portal on IRS.gov.
Congress & Courtsnodawaybroadcasting.com

Have You Heard About the Expanded Child Tax Credit? – Congresswoman Cindy Axne

Did you know that earlier this year, my colleagues and I in Congress approved an expansion of the Child Tax Credit through the American Rescue Plan?. It’s true! The new benefits, which begin later this month, will provide the working families supporting four out of five children in Iowa with monthly payments of up to $300 per child – helping families cover the costs of raising our next generation.
Income TaxCNET

July 15 child tax credit: 3 ways to know if you qualify

The first child tax credit payment is scheduled to arrive next Thursday, July 15, so now's the time to see if you qualify. You can do so by using the newly launched IRS tools and portals which also let you manage your advance monthly payments. Although the majority of US households with kids will likely be eligible for money, there are several rules regarding age and income brackets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy