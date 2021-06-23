Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

9 best eco-friendly sunscreens that are helping to protect our oceans

By Amy Sedghi
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18jwJo_0aUsZDVB00

By now, we should all know about the importance of sun care and the value of a decent sunscreen : it’s vital to protect against sunburn and the ageing effects of the sun’s rays, but there’s also more to consider than simply which SPF to plump for.

Sunscreens fall into two major categories: physical and chemical. Containing tiny minerals, physical sunscreens act as a shield and deflect the sun’s rays, while chemical sunscreens make use of synthetic compounds that absorb UV light before reaching the skin.

But a growing awareness of the impact of ingredients common in chemical formulas, such as oxybenzone and octinoxate, means that consumers and brands have begun to take action. In 2018, Hawaii became the first nation to ban sunscreens containing these compounds after scientists found that they were harmful to aquatic life .

We tested the below eco-friendly sunscreens, assessing aspects such as formulation, ease of application and how it wore on hot, sunny days. We also noted if we liked the packaging, including how easy it was to dispense the sunscreen and whether it was portable, for top-ups on the go.

Some of the options include methylene bis-benzotriazolyl tetramethylbutylphenol (MBBT). Although it’s an EU-approved UV filter, some have questioned its long-term impact . Eco-friendly sunscreens can be a complex business, and it’s worth doing further research or reaching out to brands if you’re particularly concerned about specific ingredients. There are also answers to some frequently asked questions about eco-sunscreen at the bottom of this article.

Read more:

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent .

The best eco-friendly sunscreens for 2021 are:

  • Best overall – Tropic Skincare great barrier sun lotion, 200ml: £28, Tropicskincare.com
  • Best for sensitive skin – Green People scent free sun cream SPF30, 200ml: £22, Biggreensmile.com
  • Best luxury sunscreen – Irene Forte SPF 30 sun cream UVA+ UVB, 100ml: £35, Ireneforteskincare.com
  • Best for children – Organii SPF 50 sun milk, 125ml: £23.95, Ethicalsuperstore.com
  • Best facial sunscreen – Pai Skincare British summer time sensitive sunscreen SPF30, 40ml: £29, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best sports sunscreen – Ultrasun sports gel SPF 50, 200ml: £19.28, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best budget-friendly sunscreen – Hawaiian Tropic mineral skin nourishing milk SPF30, 100ml: £9.99, Superdrug.com
  • Best for under make-up – Ren Clean Skincare clean screen mineral SPF30 mattifying face sunscreen, 50ml: £27.20, Feelunique.com
  • Best for easy application – Nivea protect and moisture sunscreen spray SPF30, 200ml: £5.99, Superdrug.com

Tropic Skincare great barrier sun lotion, 200ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Apptw_0aUsZDVB00

Best: Overall

Free from oxybenzone, octinoxate and octocrylene, this sun lotion from British brand Tropic skincare is actually a mix of chemical and mineral filters. It’s a bit confusing we know but bear with us – the chemical filters have been independently tested and deemed safe for both humans and the environment. It’s also been awarded an esteemed Protected Land + Sea certification, so we feel pretty confident. (It’s worth noting that the brand does also offer a mineral-only sunscreen range called Skin Shade .)

The great barrier range includes eco-friendly sunscreen favourites zinc oxide and titanium dioxide plus green algae extract, vitamin E, aloe vera, hyaluronic acid and coconut extracts. Helpfully, the brand’s website lists all of the ingredients, in both the industry-standard format and in a more comprehensible “plain English” version so you can work out what’s what. Each of the sun lotions arrive wrapped in a jazzy recyclable printed wrap, made from carbon-capture paper and vegetable ink (Tropic Skincare help support the Woodland Trust ), which is a nice touch.

We were pleasantly surprised by the silky feel of this broad-spectrum, eco-friendly sun lotion. It dispenses well, thanks to a tube that is easy to squeeze, and has a consistency that’s not too runny, while the product itself sank in easily. We loved how hydrating and smooth this lotion left our skin feeling, with no trace of greasiness, chalky residue or a white cast. It’s also suitable for sensitive skin and comes in either SPF30 or SPF50.

Tropic Skincare also operates a refill return scheme . True, this sun lotion isn’t cheap, but the 200ml tube feels quite substantial. The brand also has a facial UV defence SPF50 product (£24, Tropicskincare.com ), which has a multitude of awards under its belt.

Buy now £28.00, Tropicskincare.com

Pai Skincare British summer time sensitive sunscreen SPF30, 40ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40FZYh_0aUsZDVB00

Best: Facial sunscreen

We’re already big fans of Pai Skincare’s vegan and cruelty-free range of products (the brand’s light work rosehip cleansing oil is a game changer), so naturally we were expecting good things from its bestselling British summer time sunscreen. Suitable for sensitive skin, the broad-spectrum sun protection contains cotton extract and non-nano zinc oxide (meaning the particles aren’t small enough to be absorbed or interfere with ocean life). It also protects against blue and infra-red light and isn’t greasy.

So, it ticks many boxes, including the fact that it smooths on easily, feels intensely hydrating, has a beautiful scent, leaves skin moisturised and is certified by Cosmos . The only issue we had with the product is the fact that at almost £30 for 40ml, it’s a pretty pricey buy. Saying that, if your budget stretches then it’s a great purchase and there is some good news: Pai has just announced a 75ml version (£39, Paiskincare.com ). We also like the fact that Pai Skincare products come in un-laminated cardboard boxes (easier to recycle) and have the information printed on the inner cardboard rather than on an additional leaflet.

Buy now £29.00, Lookfantastic.com

Ren Clean Skincare clean screen mineral SPF30 mattifying face sunscreen, 50ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06iyLT_0aUsZDVB00

Best: For under make-up

Highly acclaimed and much-loved by beauty editors, Ren’s clean screen mineral sunscreen has also won multiple beauty awards and is a bestseller for the brand. Coming in a tube made of 50 per cent post-consumer recycled plastic (with a lid made of 100 per cent PCRP), the 50ml bottle is a perfect size to pop in a handbag or toiletry bag. Thanks to its sunshine yellow packaging, it’s easy to spot too.

The lightweight formula, which contains 22 per cent non-nano, naturally derived zinc oxide, glides onto skin easily and any whiteness disappears once it’s been rubbed in. We loved the hydrating feel of this, as well as the fact that it doesn’t leave skin feeling greasy. Rice starch is the key ingredient for providing a matte finish, creating a perfect base for make-up products so they won’t slip and slide. We tried this broad-spectrum sunscreen, which also protects against blue light, on some of the hottest days 2021 has thrown at us so far, and are happy to note that as well as feeling weightless, it performed very well, with us almost forgetting we were wearing any facial sunscreen at all. A little of the product goes a long way, so although the tube is only 50ml, you will get a decent number of applications from it.

It’s also worth pointing out that the formula is vegan, doesn’t contain any chemical UV filters or silicone, and the brand is cruelty-free.

Buy now £27.20, Feelunique.com

Ultrasun sports gel SPF 50, 200ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40B9WO_0aUsZDVB00

Best: Sports sunscreen

Wearing sunscreen when you’re taking part in sports events or working out alfresco is key, as there’s likely to be a good amount of skin on show, and hiding out in the shade won’t be a priority. Far too often you won’t even realise how exposed to the sun’s rays you’ve been until you go for a post-exercise shower. Step in Swiss brand Ultrasun, a well-known and trusted name in the sun care category – last year it was also named the world’s first completely ocean-friendly sunscreen after receiving the BASF EcoSun Pass (a credential that measures the environmental impact of formulas beyond their “reef-friendly” claims). Ultrasun is the only SPF brand to have received this accolade.

As well as boasting a wide variety of products (from tan-accelerating SPF to anti-pigmentation face fluid and lip-protection balms), the formulas are photostable (meaning filters won’t break down in the sun), hypoallergenic and don’t contain emulsifiers or perfume. There’s a lot to pick from in the range and while we were impressed with the family SPF30 (£17.99, Superdrug.com ), it’s the transparent sports liquid gel with UVA and UVB SPF50 that we keep going back to.

Super lightweight, it sinks in really quickly and leaves skin with a slight sheen but no stickiness. It also dried instantly and left no sign, which we liked, so there’s no need to worry about smearing it over your workout clothes. Even during a very hot and intense cycle ride, we felt well protected and comfortable with the formula (which is vegan and doesn’t contain octocrylene) on our skin.

We didn’t try this ourselves, but have been assured that it is gentle enough to use on the scalp and is ideal for thinning or receding hair. The gel is very runny but thanks to the screw lid, the bottle didn’t leak, even when thrown in a bag and transported on a long journey, though this is worth keeping in mind when applying, so you don’t end up pouring out too much.

Buy now £19.28, Amazon

Green People scent free sun cream SPF30, 200ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jqiOi_0aUsZDVB00

Best: For sensitive skin

Cruelty-free and eco-conscious brand Green People is one to have on your radar. As well as skincare, body and hair products, the brand also has an award-winning natural sunscreen range. We especially liked its scent-free sun cream, which makes the most of ingredients such as organic aloe vera, green tea and edelweiss to provide a formulation that is suitable for sensitive skin, eczema and for those who suffer from prickly heat. Although the cream is a little on the thicker side, after a good old rub into the skin it disappears, leaving no white cast or greasiness. It also feels very moisturising and gentle, meaning it’s perfect for all members of the family.

Titanium dioxide-based, the formula is made with 84.8 per cent certified-organic agricultural ingredients and fairly traded myrrha oil and African oil palm. It does contain nanoparticles (concerns have been raised about whether they cause damage to cells of invertebrates and can trigger an allergic reaction in humans) but there is a good explainer of why the brand uses them on its website , plus more in-depth information on the topic.

We like the fact that the sun cream comes in recyclable sugar cane packaging and that the squeezy tube makes dispensing a dollop an easy job. We’re also happy to see that 20p from each sale goes to the Marine Conservation Society – a charity that Green People has been supporting for more than a decade. It is worth noting, however, that despite a lot of Green People’s products being vegan, this sun cream isn’t, as it contains beeswax.

Buy now £22.00, Biggreensmile.com

Organii SPF 50 sun milk, 125ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AwXRa_0aUsZDVB00

Best: For children

This fragrance-free, certified-organic SPF50 sun milk from sustainable brand Organii is a multiple award winner, proving particularly popular with families. It’s suitable for all ages, from babies to adults, and uses non-nano zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to reflect the sun’s rays. Add to those ingredients extracts of jojoba, olive, sunflower and linseed and you have an intensely nourishing formula that moisturises at the same time as protecting from UVA and UVB rays. Anti-inflammatory camomile and mallow leaf are included too, as is skin-softening favourite vitamin E and extracts of calendula.

We were slightly worried that the formula would leave a white cast, as on first look the mineral sun milk was bright white and of a rather creamy consistency, but we were pleasantly surprised at how quickly it disappeared into the skin with a quick rub. It left a nice, non-greasy sheen and it smelt wonderful. You can also find an SPF15 anti-ageing facial sun cream (£14.95, Organii.uk ) from the brand, plus all their products are vegan and cruelty-free.

Buy now £23.95, Ethicalsuperstore.com

Hawaiian Tropic mineral skin nourishing milk SPF30, 100ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EXLce_0aUsZDVB00

Best: Budget-friendly sunscreen

Arguably producers of the most gorgeous-smelling sun lotions out there, Hawaiin Tropic has delighted us with its latest launch: a new range of mineral sun milks that shun oxybenzone and octinoxate in a bid to make them reef-friendly. Coming in packaging that is made using 25 per cent recyclable materials, the pump makes distributing as much as you need easy work. It’s also pretty compact and comes with a plastic cap so it’s easy to throw in a bag without fear of spillages.

Slightly thicker than traditional sun creams, but runnier than many of the mineral sunscreens we tried, the lightweight formula is pretty simple to rub in if you put in a bit of effort, and happily it didn’t leave us with a white cast on our olive skin or any sticky residue.

It goes without saying really that it smells delicious too, plus skin was left feeling hydrated thanks to coconut and kukui nut, which are both known for their moisturising and soothing properties. It’s also vegan-friendly and the brand is certified by Peta , meaning no ingredients, formulas or finished products are tested on animals, while 100 per cent mineral actives provide UVA and UVB protection with no chemical filters or parabens.

Eco-friendly sunscreens are notoriously pricey due to minerals – especially zinc oxide – being more expensive than synthetic chemicals, so it’s good to see an option that comes in under £10. We opted for the SPF30 for testing, but Hawaiian Tropic also have a SPF15 option (£9.99, Superdrug.com ) as well as an SPF30 facial milk (£7.99, Superdrug.com ).

Buy now £9.99, Superdrug.com

Nivea protect and moisture sunscreen spray SPF30, 200ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C9jbj_0aUsZDVB00

Best: For easy application

The Nivea Sun range doesn’t really need any introduction – after all, who hasn’t come across the brand on a last-minute dash to the pharmacy at an airport? But, did you know that their sun care products are reef-friendly, as they don’t contain octinoxate, oxybenzone or octocrylene, and are also free from microplastics?

Offering UVA and UVB protection, the brand’s protect and moisturise SPF30 spray is one of those simple products that’ll suit even the fussiest of family members. Simply squirt the lotion onto the body, or the palm of your hand, and rub in. Nivea claims that the formula also works in balance with the skin’s biome.

We found this sunscreen spray super easy to dispense and apply, plus the lotion sinks in very easily, without leaving any stickiness. In our opinion, it’s suitable for even the laziest of appliers. The cap on the spray bottle meant that there were no spillages, and the bottle was lightweight enough to be carried in a beach bag, plus the bottle (minus the cap and pump) is made of 95 per cent recycled plastic. At under £6 for 200ml, it’s a real bargain too.

Buy now £5.99, Superdrug.com

Irene Forte SPF 30 sun cream UVA+ UVB, 100ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kp7M4_0aUsZDVB00

Best: Luxury sunscreen

Pistachio, avocado and olive oils are just some of the nurturing ingredients that go into this luxe sun cream by Irene Forte Skincare. You can also count carrot, rich in beta carotene, in the mix, as it helps repair skin tissue.

We love the slightly thick, moisturising lotion, which almost felt more like a deeply nourishing body cream than a regular sunscreen. It took a bit of effort to rub, but once it sank in, it made us feel like we’d stepped out of a spa after a sumptuous treatment. Suitable for both face and body, we think the formula full of hydrating omega-rich oils would be especially good for dry or more mature skin.

With the principal ingredients for the products sourced from an organic farm belonging to the family of Irene Forte (wellness consultant and heiress to the Rocco Forte hotels) and the line also being accredited for sustainable excellence by Postive Luxury , you’re paying for a plush product that doesn’t cut any corners. The formula, which protects against UVA and UVB rays, is also vegan and free from parabens and colours, and, from what we could see, the ingredients don’t contain oxybenzone or octinoxate. The pump bottle is a little bulky, but we appreciate that some will like how chic it looks on a bathroom shelf. We also like the fact that the outer packaging is made from 100 per cent recycled fibres and printed with vegetable-based inks.

Buy now £35.00, Ireneforteskincare.com

Eco-friendly suncream FAQs

Why choose an eco-friendly sunscreen?

“The biggest concern about SPFs for the planet is the pollution that it does to the oceans, thus affecting the ecosystem of these delicate environments,” explains Dr Ross Perry, medical director of Cosmedics Skin Clinics .

According to The Ocean Foundation , an estimated 14,000 tons of sunscreen is believed to be deposited in oceans annually and it’s a big problem: protectants, preservatives and parabens found in chemical sunscreens, which wash off into the water, can endanger marine organisms and contribute towards coral bleaching.

What is an eco-friendly sunscreen?

So, what should we be considering when opting for an eco-friendly, or reef-friendly, sunscreen? Well, the first thing worth noting is that “reef-friendly” and “reef-safe” are not regulated terms. Generally speaking, though, eco-sunscreens are natural alternatives to traditional sunscreens: they are biodegradable and made of non-toxic ingredients, such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, which block the sun’s UV rays and include safe synthetic filters.

The most common mineral sun filters – zinc oxide and titanium dioxide – are known to leave a white cast, so this can be an issue for darker skin tones, but with formulas becoming more advanced, a good rubbing in will usually make any white, chalky residue disappear.

Dr Perry also shares this useful piece of advice: “When looking for a coral-friendly sunscreen, ideally you’re looking for ones that don’t have oxybenzone and octinoxate ingredients, as these are known to cause the most damage to coral reefs.”

You should look out for the SPF rating of at least 30 for UVB, HEV filters to protect against blue light and, ideally, a five-star rating for UVA.

What are the skincare benefits of an eco-sunscreen?

“Eco-sunscreen is particularly suitable for people with sensitive skin or skin conditions such as eczema,” says Dr Lakhani, cosmetic doctor and skin care specialist at Harley Street’s Cranley Clinic . “Also, if you’re prone to sun rash or other issues like prickly heat, then eco-sunscreen can be particularly beneficial.”

The verdict: Eco-friendly suncreams

Tropic Skincare’s great barrier sun lotion has earned itself a spot in our beach bag, with its easy application, silky formula and hydrating finish. We were also impressed with Pai’s British summer time facial sunscreen , although it’s definitely one for a more generous budget. If you’re looking for something less pricey, then Hawaiin Tropic’s new mineral milk range is worth checking out, plus it smells fabulous.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on sun care and other skincare offers, try the links below:

For more sustainably sourced products, read our guide to the best vegan and cruelty-free skincare brands

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

165K+
Followers
87K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Oceans#Sensitive Skin#Skin Conditions#Mbbt#Eu#Tropicskincare Com#Uva Uvb#Ireneforteskincare Com#Ethicalsuperstore Com#Pai Skincare#British#Lookfantastic Com#Amazon Co Uk#Feelunique Com#Tropic Skincare#The Woodland Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Skin CarePosted by
WWD

Pamper Sensitive Skin With the Best Fragrance-free Sunscreens

Maybe you don’t want to smell like bananas, aloe or whatever a brand’s idea of a tropical vacation is. Perhaps you don’t like it when your skincare products compete with your perfume. Or, maybe you have super-sensitive skin and know that scents are one of the most common triggers. Either way, regardless of your reason for wanting the best fragrance-free sunscreens, there are plenty of options out there. After all, the best sunscreen is one you’ll wear every day. To help you slather on scent-free picks all summer long, we’ve rounded up the best fragrance-free sunscreens.
EnvironmentOne Green Planet

Petition: Ban Sunscreen Ingredients that Kill Coral Reefs and Ocean Creatures!

Reefs are beautiful ecosystems that thousands of species of animals rely on for food and shelter! They are also helpful to humans in the face of severe weather as they can act as buffers against waves, storms, floods, and other similar natural disasters. Without them, many coastal communities would be at risk of property damage and even death. Sadly, human actions have been causing the deterioration of reefs and the species that rely on them for survival. This comes in the form of climate, change pollution, and to the surprise of some, sunscreen.
Lifestylewglr.com

Finding the best sunscreen for your family

Dr. Roopa Shah from SSM Health joins News 3 Now This Morning’s Chris Stanford and Leah Linscheid to talk about how you can keep your kids active this summer. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
ShoppingGolf Digest

Amazon Prime Day: The best deals on sunscreen and sun protection products for golfers

Sun protection is serious business for golfers. If you are spending hours in the sun, you need to be sure you are protecting yourself from harmful UV rays. That means applying quality sunscreen multiple times a day and being sure to not miss an inch. If you are practicing proper sunscreen usage, you'll likely go through a few bottles each month, and the price tag on most good sunscreens is not cheap. That's why when we saw these deals on sun products at the Amazon Prime Day sale, more than a few of them ended up in our carts. From UV-resistant lip balm to iridescent sunscreen, we’ve got a few suggestions on great products that are being offered at quality deals.
Skin CareRefinery29

The Best Clean Sunscreens For Happy Summer Skin

Sunscreens! They're a summer-skin savior. But, finding the right formula can be sticky when you throw breakout-prone complexions and eco-friendliness into the SPF equation. This is where the idea of clean sunscreens comes into seasonal play. In addition to containing minimal synthetic and chemical ingredients, these special SPFs are usually made with mineral actives like zinc or titanium oxide that make sensitive skin (and the earth) happier.
Beauty & FashionThrillist

Reliably Protective Sunscreens You Can Find On Amazon Right Now

Whether you’re heading to the beach, brunch, or out on a bar crawl, don’t forget to slather on these great and reliable SPFs. We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Skin CareGear Patrol

The Best Mineral Sunscreens

While most chemical sunscreens on the market have been cleared for safe use by the FDA, it makes perfect sense as to why people would rather opt for mineral / physical options. A mineral sunscreen sits atop your skin and reflects harmful UVA and UVB rays, and their natural active sunscreen ingredients (typically zinc oxide or titanium dioxide) don’t raise red flags like some chemical ingredients.
Skin CareNBC News

10 best tinted sunscreens of 2021, according to experts

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Tinted sunscreens provide both...
Skin CarePosted by
Us Weekly

Gwyneth Paltrow Uses This $29 Tinted Sunscreen to Protect Her Skin Daily

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We turn to celebrities for their beauty and skincare recommendations all the time, but one of our most trusted A-listers has to be Gwyneth Paltrow. She’s a bona fide lifestyle guru who prioritizes using all-natural products that are good for you — especially when it comes to skincare!
TravelPosted by
SPY

The Best Sneaker Bags Help Protect Your Shoes When You Travel

The task of transporting the best sneakers can be a difficult one to navigate. Unlike clothing, which can be neatly packed in packing cubes or crammed in however you see fit, most shoes sport rigid soles which makes them harder to fit into your luggage. Add into the equation the fact shoe soles are often covered in dirt, which will likely transfer onto nearby surfaces like your clothing, and it’s easy to see why so many people turn to the best sneaker travel bags.
Rockledge, FLvieravoice.com

Protect from UV damage with sunscreen, hat, sleeves

Protection from ultraviolet rays is the safest way to be outside in the Florida sunshine. Using sunscreen or completely covering up are the only methods of avoiding skin cancer, the most common cancer. “Using sunscreen of 30 to 50 percent is what should be used,” said Dr. Rhu-Jade Rajuindin, a...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Plastic Free July 2021: Everyday eco-friendly swaps to help you live more sustainably

The past year, among other things, has been one of reawakening. It has forced us to reassess our priorities and to appreciate just how precious the little green earth that we inhabit really is.There seems to have been a shift of consciousness; there’s a general consensus evident on social media, and during pub garden chats, that the time has come to be a little more conscious about how we shop, where we shop and what we shop. Consumers now want to vote with their money and invest in products that align with their social responsibility.Making the move to being a...
Skin Caredoctorslounge.com

Shining a Light on Sunscreens

SATURDAY, July 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Sunscreen isn't just for pool gatherings and beach outings: Using sunscreen every day could reduce your risk of skin cancer, experts say. Daily use of at least an SPF 15 sunscreen can lower your risk of melanoma — the deadliest type of skin...
Skin CareFremont Tribune

How to ensure best sun protection for children and adults

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: What are the best kinds of sunscreen to use on my kids? Do spray sunscreens work as well as lotions? Also, does UPF clothing offer more sun protection than a standard long-sleeved shirt?. ANSWER: Sunscreen can and should be safely used for children 6 months and older....
MakeupHello Magazine

13 best lightweight foundations & skin tints for summer - tried and tested

A lightweight foundation tends to be a top seller during the summer months. There's certainly a time and place for a full-coverage foundation, but for the day-to-day, a lot of us prefer a formula that evens out the skin tone, provides enough coverage to hide the odd blemish or dark undereye circles.
Hair CarePosted by
The Independent

9 best hair thickening products

Fine hair or thinning hair can be a problem for many, meanwhile some of us just want to give our hair a little more fullness. Thankfully there are a lot of products on the market now designed especially for to help grow your hair or make it thicker.Shampoo and conditioners are using more and more organic products, which strip away all the nasty products and really work into your scalp to revitalise it and help the hair follicles grow.Look for products which contain aloe vera, as this will help will soothe the scalp and encourage hair follicles to grow, while...
Hawaii Statetravelawaits.com

Hawaii To Add Fee To Tours, Water Activities To Help Protect The Ocean

Tourists who spend time on the water in Hawaii will soon be required to pay a fee in support of the conservation and protection of the state’s endangered marine resources. Governor David Ige signed into law this month legislation that establishes, among other things, a fee to help safeguard marine resources.
Skin CareTelegraph

Are supplements the secret to a healthy complexion?

In the quest for better skin, the prize is an elusive one. I do know that a good-quality serum will deliver targeted results, especially one with vitamin C or retinol. Yet no amount of face cream will save a puffy, lacklustre complexion from chronic stress or a poor diet. Burn the candle at both ends for long enough and your skin will end up footing the bill.
BicyclesTrendHunter.com

Eco-Friendly Bike Challenges

Now that the summer months are officially hear and many places are easing out of lockdown restrictions, families are eager to enjoy the good weather and Banana Boat is launching the Pedal for Our Planet challenge. The challenge aims to get people outside in a safe way and for every mile that's recorded, they will earn a donation toward green initatives.