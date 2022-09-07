11 best eco-friendly sunscreens that are helping to protect our oceans

Sunscreen is an essential purchase – and just because summer is coming to an end, it doesn’t mean it’s something you should forget about. After all, SPF protects against more than just sunburn. But for those who are seeking an environmentally friendly product to protect the planet as well as their skin, it’s not quite as simple as popping any old sunscreen in a shopping basket.

In 2018 Hawaii became the first nation to ban sunscreens containing oxybenzone and octinoxate after scientists found that they were harmful to aquatic life. These compounds are common ingredients in chemical sunscreens. Mineral versions on the other hand, shun these compounds, instead using tiny minerals that act as a shield to deflect the sun’s rays.

It is worth noting though, that “reef-friendly” is not a regulated term, meaning that products can use the term pretty freely without any testing required. Therefore, it’s always best to do your research and look at ingredient lists in detail.

There are other benefits to mineral sunscreens though, explaines aesthetics expert, Dr Sophie Shotter: “They are suitable for even the most sensitive skin types, and would usually be my sunscreen of choice for rosacea .” Plus, they work immediately after application, in comparison to chemical sunscreens which take around 20 minutes to become effective.

However, there are a few things to look out for. “Because mineral sunscreens sit on the surface of the skin, they are far easier to rub off than chemical sunscreens,” says Shotter. Pilling and leaving a white cast are common complaints, but the good news is that formulas are constantly being improved and some brands have already crafted products that do a great job of tackling these issues.

So, with more and more options than ever before to choose from, making the switch is much easier. Here is our pick of the best mineral sunscreens worth snapping up.

How we tested

We tested the below eco-friendly sunscreens, assessing aspects such as formulation, ease of application and how it wore on hot, sunny days (as well as in a range of other weather conditions). We also noted if we liked the packaging, including how easy it was to dispense the sunscreen and whether it was portable, for top-ups on the go. We also looked out for any efforts towards sustainability and took note of price and availability.

Some of the options include methylene bis-benzotriazolyl tetramethylbutylphenol (MBBT). Although it’s an EU-approved UV filter, some have questioned its long-term impact . Eco-friendly sunscreens can be a complex business, and it’s worth doing further research or reaching out to brands if you’re particularly concerned about specific ingredients. There are also answers to some frequently asked questions about eco-sunscreen at the bottom of this article. Read on to find out more.

The best eco-friendly sunscreens for 2022 are:

Best overall – Tropic Skincare great barrier sun lotion: £28, Tropicskincare.com

– Tropic Skincare great barrier sun lotion: £28, Tropicskincare.com Best for sensitive skin – Green People scent free sun cream SPF30: £18.87, Amazon.co.uk

– Green People scent free sun cream SPF30: £18.87, Amazon.co.uk Best luxury sunscreen – Irene Forte SPF 30 sun cream UVA+ UVB: £35, Niche-beauty.com

– Irene Forte SPF 30 sun cream UVA+ UVB: £35, Niche-beauty.com Best eco-friendly sunscreen for children – Organii SPF 50 sun milk: £19.96, Ethicalsuperstore.com

– Organii SPF 50 sun milk: £19.96, Ethicalsuperstore.com Best facial sunscreen – Summer Fridays shadedrops broad spectrum SPF30 mineral milk sunscreen: £35, Spacenk.com

– Summer Fridays shadedrops broad spectrum SPF30 mineral milk sunscreen: £35, Spacenk.com Best facial sunscreen for sensitive skin – Pai Skincare British summer time sensitive sunscreen SPF30: £29, Lookfantastic.com

– Pai Skincare British summer time sensitive sunscreen SPF30: £29, Lookfantastic.com Best sports suncreen – Ultrasun sports gel SPF 50: £20.80, Lookfantastic.com

– Ultrasun sports gel SPF 50: £20.80, Lookfantastic.com Best budget-friendly sunscreen – Hawaiian Tropic mineral skin nourishing milk SPF30: £9.99, Hawaiian-tropic.co.uk

– Hawaiian Tropic mineral skin nourishing milk SPF30: £9.99, Hawaiian-tropic.co.uk Best for under make-up – Malin + Goetz SPF30 sunscreen high protection: £32, Cultbeauty.co.uk

– Malin + Goetz SPF30 sunscreen high protection: £32, Cultbeauty.co.uk Best for easy application – Nivea protect and moisture sunscreen spray SPF30: £5, Sainsburys.co.uk

– Nivea protect and moisture sunscreen spray SPF30: £5, Sainsburys.co.uk Best refillable suncreen – UpCircle SPF25 mineral sunscreen: £24.99, Upcirclebeauty.com

