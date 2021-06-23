Cancel
Janux Therapeutics (JANX) IPO Doubles on Open

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JANX) opened for trading at $34 after pricing 11,400,000 shares of its common stock at $17. BofA Securities, Cowen and Evercore ISI are...

www.streetinsider.com
