Murder in Provence — release date, cast, plot, trailer and all you need to know

Murder in Provence is a brand new crime thriller coming to ITV in July.

The three-part series was BritBox's first global commission and marks the first collaboration between BritBox UK and BritBox North America and it promises to have viewers on the edges of their seats.

Will Harrison, Managing Director BritBox UK said “We hope that Murder in Provence will be the first of many global originals made exclusively for BritBox subscribers. The books by M.L. Longworth seem to be tailor-made for television and we can’t wait to launch the series next year.”

And now after being made available first on BritBox it's now heading to ITV...

Murder in Provence consists of three 90-minute episodes and was made available to stream exclusively on BritBox on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The drama is now heading to ITV in July, although a time and date is still to be announced.

What is Murder in Provence about?

Adapted from the books by M.L. Longworth , Murder in Provence follows Antoine Verlaque, an Investigating Judge in Aix-en-Provence, and his romantic partner Marine Bonnet as they investigate the murders, mysteries, and dark underbelly of their idyllic home. Their efforts are aided by Hélène, a detective and Antoine’s trusted confidante.

While the exact crimes the trio will be faced with are being kept under wraps for now, Alison Owen of Monumental Television has promised: "The pairing of Roger Allam and Nancy Carroll as Antoine and Marine is just delicious and promises sparring and fun as they solve crimes in one of the world’s most beautiful landscapes".

Roger Allam will take the lead role in Murder in Provence. (Image credit: Getty)

We've got an exclusive teaser from Murder in Provence , which teases just one of the crimes Antoine, Marine, and Hélène will be tackling which you can see below:

Who stars in Murder in Provence?

Murder in Provence sees Roger Allam ( Endeavour, The Thick of It) take the lead as Antoine Verlaque, while Nancy Carroll ( The Crown, Father Brown ) plays his partner Marine Bonnet and Keala Settle ( The Greatest Showman ) stars as Hélène, a fellow detective and Antoine's confidant.

Murder in Provence has been adapted for the screen by renowned playwright Shelagh Stephenson ( Shirley, Before You Go, Downton Abbey ), directed by Chloe Thomas ( The Deceived, Harlots, Victoria ) and produced by Grainne Marmion ( Harlots, Doctor Foster ). Executive Producers are Debra Hayward, Alison Owen, and Alison Carpenter.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, BritBox unveiled the trailer for Murder in Provence on Feb. 10, and it gives us a delightful look at Antoine and Marine's relationship, as well as a sneaky hint at some of the cases that the duo will be trying to crack when their trip is rudely interrupted.

Check it out below: